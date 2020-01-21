Third-year Venice High varsity boys basketball coach John Flynn resigned from his position on Tuesday afternoon after spending 13 years coaching basketball in different positions with the school.
Flynn said he stepped down for “personal reasons” and was planning on resigning at the end of the season until recently changing his mind.
He said he did not want to comment further on the issue.
“John put a lot of time and effort in and for whatever reason, I didn’t ask his reason, he has resigned. Right now, Mike Montgomery will take the reins and move forward,” Venice athletic director Pete Dombroski said.
“I didn’t see this coming. If someone says they want to step aside, I don’t question anyone. Coaching is not an easy thing. It takes a toll on yourself, your family and your job. He put a lot of time and effort into what he did. He’s very passionate.”
The former head coach informed his team of his decision via a group text around 2 p.m.
Montgomery, a former assistant coach, will immediately take over on an interim basis for the remainder of the season, beginning with the Indians’ game at Port Charlotte tonight at 7.
Updates to come
