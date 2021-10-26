The Venice boys golf team shot a 315 in Tuesday’s district tournament to finish in third place and advance to next week’s regional tournament.

North Port, which hosted the tournament at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, finished in sixth place with a 340.

Harrison Adams and Anthony Lohbauer led the way for Venice as each shot a 76 — tied individually for 5th place — while Jackson Adams (81) and Marcus Keck (82) rounded out the scoring.

CJ Kemble led the Bobcats with a 77 and will advance to the regional tournament as one of the lowest scoring players on a non-advancing team.

Venice and Kemble will compete at Lakewood National Golf Club on Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. with a chance to advance to the state championships.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments