Three months ago, no one at Venice High was sure if there would be a season for the Indians boys volleyball team.
The school had struggled to find a replacement for coach Brian Wheatley, who opted not to return after starting the program in 2018. When Jeremy Martin — the varsity girls basketball coach at Venice — was approached about the opening near the end of January, he found it hard to say no.
The Indians are making the effort worth it for Martin early this season.
Hosting Gulf Coast HEAT, a district opponent, on Thursday night, Venice (3-1) fell behind, 2-1, before rallying for a 3-2 (23-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-10) win at the TeePee.
“They were going to pull the plug, and I know a lot of these seniors, so I couldn’t let that happen,” said Martin, who added that he has no prior background in volleyball. “I have really good help. People who know what they’re doing.
“But we’re at Venice. This community should not pull the plug on any sport. These kids to deserve to play. We had over 40 kids try out. We even have a JV team now.”
For Martin, the endeavor wouldn’t have been possible without a steady group of returners. Players like outside hitters Peyton Wolfe, Vaughn Badger and Brendan Reilly and middle hitter Ethan Miller have been essential.
Without the return of senior setter Aidan Byers, though, it’s unlikely the Indians would have a winning record.
“If I didn’t have him, we wouldn’t be able to run anything,” Martin said of Byers.
The Indians let their mistakes get the best of them early on Thursday night.
Despite some runs — like when Venice turned a 5-1 deficit to a 10-6 lead in the first set — serves into the net, and hits out of bounds killed several rallies. After three sets, Venice trailed, 2-1, with its two lost sets coming by two and three points, respectively.
Finally, with their backs against the wall, the Indians found their focus.
Venice erased an early 7-2 Gulf Coast lead in the fourth set as hitters Riley, Wolfe and Badger started to find their spots.
After cutting the deficit to 17-15, Badger went on a run in which he slammed down a pair of kills and registered an ace — helping the Indians hold onto a slight lead on the way to knotting up the match.
Nearly two hours and five sets into the match, Venice was done playing games with Gulf Coast.
Reilly and Wolfe (10 kills apiece) each delivered three kills in the final set and the 6-foot-8 Miller added a pair of momentum swinging blocks that fired up the Indians.
HEAT outside hitter Cole Beres (game-high 14 kills, three aces) tried to rally his team, but a pair of late kills wasn’t enough as the Indians stretched their lead to a comfortable margin.
Venice will continue to prepare for next month’s district tournament with a tournament at St. Cloud High School this weekend where the Indians are scheduled to play four games.
“In the beginning, it was a question if we would even have a coach or not,” said Byers, who has played volleyball the past two years as his only sport at Venice High. “I’m thankful that coach Jeremy stepped up coming into the season not really knowing how boys volleyball works. It’s cool that we can teach him as much as he’s teaching us.
“We’re a developing team. We still have a lot to work on. But in the long run, I think we can pull it off.”
