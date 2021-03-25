VENICE — Since they played their first match three years ago, the Venice boys volleyball team has traveled from Tampa to Orlando and Miami in search of competition.
Venice High is the only local school — and one of a few public schools — to have a varsity boys volleyball team in the state.
There have been roadblocks along the way to their three straight winning seasons, like a lack of a youth program, the coronavirus shutdown last year and competing with other spring sports — like baseball, track and field and boys weightlifting — for athletes.
The Indians (3-1) hosted Universal Academy (Tampa) at the TeePee on Thursday night in just their fourth match of the year — and first in two weeks — and won in straight sets (25-14, 25-14, 25-17).
“We actually looked like a volleyball team tonight,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said after the win. “I like what we’re doing. The kids are really starting to learn what’s going on with volleyball and understand their position. We’re getting there.
“Last year, as a new program, hurt us because we didn’t really get to play. It was almost like starting back over again in a way.”
It’s rare for Venice to have more than one or two players who have more than a year or two of volleyball experience.
Most players are like outside hitters Tristan Burroughs — a 6-foot-5 senior who just finished his basketball career at the school — or Ethan Miller — a 6-foot-7 athlete who took a year off from baseball.
“I just picked up a volleyball a couple of months ago,” Miller said. “I’ve always wanted to play, but I’ve never really had the opportunity because I’ve always played baseball.
“We’ve only had a few games and I missed a couple of weeks for quarantine, but it’s still been a good season. The first two weeks was all fundamentals. Learning how to hit the ball and stuff. I’m still learning a lot, but it’s gotten easier.”
Miller, who finished with five kills, was one of several Indians to pepper the Falcons with shots.
Peyton Wolfe — one of only two Indians with volleyball experience prior to high school — led the Indians with 13 kills and two blocks. Venice’s other experienced player, senior Luke Wheatley, finished with 12 kills and a pair of aces as he helped hold off Universal Academy.
“I’ve always wanted to play volleyball growing up, watching my sister play and watching my dad coach,” he said. “I always wanted a team to get together, and when I came out freshman year I was pretty excited.
“I would try to hop in drills with the varsity girls as much as I could when I was younger. Volleyball has always been a part of my life and my family. My dad grew up playing beach volleyball. He played college volleyball. I’ve wanted to follow in his footsteps.”
The senior said he plans to try out for the club volleyball team when he heads off to Auburn University next fall.
There’s still plenty of matches left to play before Wheatley or any of his senior teammates have to think about life after high school, though.
Venice will play a pair of matches on the road next week before hosting Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate and Gulf Coast HEAT on April 6 at 5 and 7 p.m.
“It took me 20 years to get this team,” coach Wheatley said. “So my next step is to try and spread this throughout Sarasota County.”
