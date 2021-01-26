Indie Rueda and Emma Mogford each recorded hat tricks as Venice rested its starters but still managed to record an 8-0 shutout at Charlotte on Tuesday night.
“Tonight we gave a lot of our younger players a chance to play,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “Our eight starters sat on the bench tonight, so they were cheerleaders and that was fun to see.”
Venice (9-3-1) didn’t seem to miss a beat with a group of players that typically play in the 10-minute range most nights. Tatum Schilling got the scoring started less than five minutes in when she got behind the Tarpons’ defense for a breakaway goal, her first of two in the first half.
Venice led 4-0 at the break when Rueda knocked in her first goal with three minutes to play. She opened the second half with her other two goals, then Mogford — who scored once in the first half — drove home a pair during a two-minute span to end the match at the 18:42 mark.
“With a team like Venice, sometimes you tie a knot at the end of the rope and hang on,” Charlotte coach Amanda Carr said. “Ultimately at the end of the day, I just ask them to keep pushing. If the score is 7-0, keep pushing like you want to score a goal. I think with that, they command the respect of other teams, regardless of what the score is.”
Charlotte was also breaking in a new goalkeeper. Sophomore Peyton Taylor was in the net for the Tarpons (6-5-1) after the team lost starting goalie Haley Thurmond to a dislocated knee last Thursday against Port Charlotte.
“Peyton Taylor stepped up and just took on that responsibility and she is just starting to own the position and is learning the position,” Carr said. “She’s one of the best athletes on the team. For a 15-year-old who started playing keeper last week, she stood in there and took it and the girls are proud of her and I’m super proud of her.”
Many of the goals found Taylor staring down a Venice player one-on-one during a breakaway. One goal came off a rebound and another ricocheted off the crossbar.
“They were beautiful goals,” Carr said. “Most of them were unstoppable even if you are (an experienced) goalkeeper. She has nothing but a bright future ahead of her.”
Meanwhile, Bolyard was similarly pleased by what he saw from his team’s younger players.
“We got to get some young girls some playing time. I mean, they play, but they come in and play 10 minutes at a time,” he said. “But tonight, it was good to get them playing a full game and see what they can do playing a full game. It’s about that time on the field, getting tired, getting exhausted and making good decisions when you’re tired.”
Charlotte’s regular season is over and the Tarpons away district play. Venice will close out the regular season Thursday when it plays host to Manatee.
