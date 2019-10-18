Coming into Friday night, the Venice football team had yet to win on its home field all season long.
Losing to the likes of IMG Academy, Riverview and then St. Frances Academy earlier this season, it didn’t get much easier as the Indians hosted perennial power Cocoa at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Beginning with an interception by Zach Younts on the Tigers’ first pass of the game, the Indians defense set the tone of the game as they forced four turnovers on the way to a 48-31 win.
“We played a really good football team tonight and we kept answering the bell whenever we had to,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “That’s something I’m proud of. I think we’re getting better. We’ve got to keep getting better though, because it all comes down to next week.”
Venice (5-3) gave Cocoa its chances to get back in the game — throwing an interception in the end zone, muffing a punt at its own 8-yard line and punting the ball to its own 33 yard line at points in the first half. However, the Indians followed up those mistakes with scores to stay in front.
KEY PLAYS: Zach Younts intercepted Tigers quarterback Diego Arroyo on the second play of the game, setting up an 18-yard touchdown from Ryan Overstreet to Garrett French.
Caziah Holmes ran for a 99-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7-7 after Overstreet threw an interception in the end zone.
However, Venice responded immediately as Charles Brantley returned the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a score.
The Indians jumped out in front, 21-7, as Overstreet found Malachi Wideman in the end zone on a 4th and 6 play.
Once again, Venice let Cocoa creep back in the game as Wideman muffed a punt at the 8-yard line, and Holmes scored one play later.
Venice answered by leading a scoring drive — fueled by a 68-yard pass from Overstreet to Myles Weston — to go up 27-17 at halftime.
In the second half, the Venice defense held strong, allowing one touchdown — a 47-yard run by Holmes — as it pulled away for a 17-point win.
KEY STATS: Charles Brantley was a game-changer as he intercepted two passes, recovered a fumble and returned a kickoff for a score.
The two-quarterback system worked once again for Venice as Ryan Overstreet threw for 5 TDs and 1 INT and Steffan Johnson carried the ball 25 times for 104 yards and a TD.
Though Venice’s defense largely shut down Cocoa, it struggled to contain Holmes. The Penn State commit rushed 21 times for 221 yard and three touchdowns to keep the Tigers in the game.
WHAT IT MEANS: Venice earned its first home win of the season and all but guaranteed itself a spot in the playoffs after entering the week ranked No. 3 in its region by the FHSAA RPI. The Indians also built some positive momentum leading into the final game of the regular season — a district championship game against Manatee at Powell-Davis Stadium on Oct. 25
QUOTE: “I don’t know if we locked anything up, but I know we’ll lock it up if we win next week. I think everyone’s goal is to win the district so we’ll have a lively week of practice as we anticipate a good game next week.” — Venice coach John Peacock
