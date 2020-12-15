ENGLEWOOD — If last week were any indication of how the Venice High boys basketball season would go this year, it wasn’t going to be pretty.
The Indians (2-3) lost by 31 at Port Charlotte before taking a 96-53 beating at Riverview two days later. On Tuesday night, however, the Indians showed they’re capable of much more — taking advantage of their athleticism in an 80-65 win against the Manta Rays at Lemon Bay High School.
“When we first got the football players back we were struggling a little bit with chemistry,” said center Tristan Burroughs, who dominated the Mantas on the glass for 30 points and 15 rebounds. “It took a few days to get back in it, but now we’re all good.
“This is just the surface of what we’re capable of. You’re gonna see a lot more.”
While Venice was working at exorcising its early-season demons, Lemon Bay ran into some mistakes that had Mantas coach Sean Huber frustrated on the sideline.
Venice jumped out to a 12-2 lead just over four minutes into the game and led, 21-5, by the time the first quarter was over.
Burroughs heated up soon after — scoring the first six points of the second quarter and creating several second-chance opportunities for his team in the post with his rebounding.
With Burroughs and junior guard Myles Weston (13 points) making shots, the Indians were afforded time to get set on defense.
Aside from a burst of six points from Jace Huber off the bench, Lemon Bay couldn’t solve Venice’s defense, trailing, 40-20, at halftime.
“We started really slow, and I don’t know why,” coach Huber said. “It’s not like they don’t know what they’re doing. I need guys to translate what they do in practice to the games. When we do that, we play really well.
“When we don’t, it looks like that.”
The mistakes compounded for Lemon Bay in the third quarter.
Venice used a full-court press that forced five Mantas turnovers in the first 2:30 of the quarter — leading to easy buckets in transition for an athletic Indians team.
Burroughs helped keep the Mantas at arms’ reach as he added another eight points in the third quarter, pushing the Venice lead to 59-34 entering the fourth.
“He can do that every game as long as he stays in the game,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said of Burroughs, who has dealt with early-game foul trouble lately. “He did it tonight. He finished at the rim extremely well. He rebounds really well. He’s starting to understand positioning. We work on that with him every day.
“He has the ability to average 20 points a game. He runs well and his effort is extraordinary.”
Lemon Bay finally began to find its rhythm in the fourth quarter, but it was a little too late.
The Mantas scored 31 of their 65 points in the final period as Donnie Harvey scored nine of his 15 points and Jace Huber added six of his 16 points.
Still, the effort wasn’t enough to seriously cut into Venice’s lead as the Indians coasted to a 15-point win.
“That’s what it looks like when we get our legs underneath us,” Montgomery said. “It’s gonna take a couple of weeks. We’re still a work in progress. You saw a whole different lineup tonight, which is what we’re working toward.
“You could see our philosophy out there tonight. We have to run, run, run, and they did a good job with it. I have no complaints. Defense is what wins our games.”
