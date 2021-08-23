The Venice High football team will have to wait another week to see if it can build off its 56-34 win over Miami Northwestern in last Friday’s Kickoff Classic matchup.
The Indians were scheduled to host defending 4A state champion Cardinal Gibbons this Friday night at 7, but will instead play on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 12:30 p.m. after Chiefs coach Matt DuBuc called Indians coach John Peacock this morning with bad news.
“They have a lot of kids who have to quarantine because of contact tracing,” Peacock said of the Chiefs. “(Our players) were a little disappointed y’know? You want to keep that momentum going from Friday night and to play again and get into game shape.
“But obviously you have to roll with the punches and adjust on the fly.”
Peacock said the two coaches settled on the new playing time despite the challenges it may bring. Along with moving the game time from the evening to the middle of the day, both the Indians and Chiefs will now lose their midseason open week — forcing them to play 10 straight regular season games beginning next Friday.
“We could have played this week, but with the FHSAA points system it’s not beneficial for us to play someone who isn’t as high-quality of an opponent as they are,” Peacock said.
“You kind of like a little break there before the playoffs start, but we’ll adjust. We’ll find a way to pull back. Maybe give the kids off on some weeks where we feel like we’re a little bit better than somebody.”
Although there are downsides to rescheduling its Week 1 contest, Venice will keep the game at home — a priority for the Indians as a cancellation would have likely forced the Indians to travel.
“I said to John (Peacock), ‘Well there’s two options: If they can reschedule us, good. If not, then we would have had to get on a bus and go on a long road trip, because I was looking, and there was nothing close by,” Venice athletic director Pete Dombroski said.
“We’ll still have the 10 games, hopefully. I know Manatee got shut down. I’m hearing rumors about two other schools in Manatee getting shut down. We’ll just have to buckle our seat belts and see what happens.”
