VENICE — A night after scoring just one run in a loss to Braden River, Venice pounded out 12 hits and 13 runs in a 13-0 rout of Cypress Lake in the final game of the regular season Thursday night.
The Indians also took advantage of five walks, a hit batter, and three Panther errors in bouncing back from Wednesday’s defeat.
“I really like how our guys played tonight,” Venice coach Craig Faulkner said. “It was the last regular season game for a lot of these seniors, so it was pretty special for them.
“We had a lot of good play. a lot of big hits and a lot of great defensive plays and really solid pitching. So we’re right where we want to be going into the playoffs.”
The Indians opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. With runners on the corners, Aidan Corn and Michael Robertson pulled off a double steal, with Robertson scoring from third on the throw to second base by Panthers’ catcher Josh Toadvine.
Venice added three more in the third off starter Alex Burden. With one out, Jon Embry walked and Colin Blazek followed with a single. A base hit by Stephen Deans drove in Embry, Robertson singled in Blazek and came home on John Whitney’s triple to right.
The Indians continued the onslaught in the third inning. The only hit of the inning was a leadoff single by Marek Houston. Two walks, three stolen bases, a wild pitch and a throwing error resulted in two more runs and a 6-0 Venice lead.
But the Indians saved the best for the bottom of the fourth, as they scored seven times off of Panthers’ reliever Jace Jones. After Robertson led off with a double, Jones fanned the next two batters, but then he walked Houston and hit Cole Schumaker to load the bases.
Connor O’Sullivan followed with an RBI single, then Embry, Blazek and Grant Nokes hit consecutive doubles to make it 12-0. The final run scored on a single by Robertson, his second hit of the inning.
Four Venice pitchers combined to hold Cypress Lake to just three hits. Aiden Beechy went the first three innings, Huston Wynne pitched the fourth, and Doug Schapley and Ian Jensen combined to shut the Panthers down in the fifth inning.
Robertson went 3-for-3, scoring three runs and driving in two. Blazek had two hits and everybody else in the Indians starting lineup had a hit apiece.
“All of our focus right now is on us,” Faulkner said. “It’s on trying to be the best that we can be and we’re definitely firing on almost all of our cylinders right now.
“We’re looking forward to playing the winner of the North Port-Palmetto game on Tuesday night at home in the District tournament in front of this crowd.”
Venice concluded its regular season with a 17-7 record. The Panthers fell to 13-9.
