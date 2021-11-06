VENICE — The Venice High volleyball team had gotten used to climbing back from slow starts in the playoffs, but couldn’t repeat the comeback magic on Saturday afternoon.
Venice (22-8) dropped the first set in the district final against Gulf Coast and started out down, 20-12, in the regional semifinals, but bounced back to win both matches.
Playing for the regional title against Plant at the TeePee, the Indians didn’t lose a set by more than five points, but were nonetheless swept, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23.
“It’s two top-30 teams in the country in the regional championship. You really can’t ask for anything more,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “I feel like both teams had each other scouted really well. It was not any more than four or five points difference at really any time.
“We just couldn’t really get over that hump. As soon as we’d get close, they’d go on a two- or three-point run.”
Venice opened with a 3-0 lead after senior Ireland Ferguson fired in two quick kills, but that lead didn’t last as the Panthers soon brought the match to a 6-6 tie. From there, each team traded kills as Ferguson, freshman outside hitter Charley Goberville (team-high 10 kills), junior middle hitter Leah Bartlett and senior middle hitter Paden Keller all recorded kills for Venice.
Still, the effort wasn’t quite enough as Plant freshman outside hitter Maggie Dostic sparked a rally.
Dostic registered a kill and a pair of aces that helped bring Plant from an 18-18 tie to a 22-18 lead — giving the Panthers just enough of a lead to hold on for a 1-0 advantage.
Playing from behind, it was difficult for Venice to sustain much momentum against a varied attack from Plant. The Panthers featured four players — Dostic, Lily Frieirson, Mackenzie Nichols and Reese Friar — who registered at least five kills.
“They’re a really well-balanced team,” Wheatley said. “They have five kids who can attack the ball all the time and their defense is impeccable.”
Even with powerful and efficient hitting from Plant, the two teams were tied, 17-17, in the second set before the Panthers pulled away once again.
Despite trailing, two-sets-to-none, the Indians put together their best performance in the third and final set.
Goberville, Bartlett and Jayda Lanham helped the Indians jump out to a 4-2 lead and they remained neck-and-neck throughout. Though Plant eventually stretched the lead to 21-17, a pair of kills from Bartlett and Keller brought the score to 23-23 before dropping the last two points.
“We were hoping to maybe pull that third game out there, but we got caught on two unlucky breaks,”Wheatley said. “But that’s the way it goes.
“This team has been awesome all year. I told them, ‘You can sleep well tonight. You put it all out there.’”
