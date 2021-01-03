The food was ordered. The merchandise was in.
All that was missing from this past week’s 14-team boys field at the Ryon D. Provencher Holiday Shootout at Lemon Bay was Lemon Bay itself, as well as the other 13 teams.
The collapse of the area’s biggest holiday basketball event epitomized the effect COVID-19 has had on winter sports during the final two months of 2020.
DeSoto County had been the first area team to withdraw. Port Charlotte’s case happened early enough that Pirates coach Kip Rhoten had reason to believe his team would be clear by the Provencher’s Dec. 28 start date. Then Tuesday before Christmas at Community Christian, a player showed up at practice and informed coach Kurt Taylor he had lost his sense of taste and smell and down when the Mustangs.
Not long after, the Mantas entered the protocol, making it at least eight teams originally slated for the tournament that went down for the count.
Other teams were fortunate. Imagine and North Port each snuck in a game just before Christmas, then the Bobcats joined Charlotte and Venice at tournaments up the coast. All three went 2-1, but it was the Tarpons who had the best showing, reaching the title game of the Suncoast Holiday Classic before bowing out to host Sarasota Riverview in a rematch of their Nov. 24 meeting.
North Port and Port Charlotte then traveled to Fort Myers for a hastily retooled New Year’s event at Lehigh that went by the new moniker of “The Scaled-Down Shootout”.
What does all if it mean for this week’s rankings? Follow along and find out.
Spoiler alert: Not much.
1. Charlotte (8-3). The Tarpons played to chalk at the Suncoast Holiday Shootout, with their 63-56 loss to host Sarasota Riverview not necessarily coming as a surprise. As could be expected, Charlotte’s suffocating defense smothered Newsome (49-34), while the Tarpons put together their second-best scoring output of the season in a 71-62 defeat of Booker in the semifinals. If there was anything concerning about Charlotte’s loss to the Rams, it was in the uncharacteristic defensive showing in the fourth quarter when Riverview punctured the stingy zone on multiple occasions. Tre Carroll did Tre Carroll things throughout the tourney and would have been the MVP had Charlotte won. He averaged 25.3 points and 13.7 rebounds. DJ Woods was an effective force on the perimeter, averaging 11.7 per game.
2. Port Charlotte (5-2). The Pirates celebrated the New Year by dominating a very good South Fort Myers team 68-54, before having the truly unfortunate luck of running into the Community School of Naples the day after its unbeaten start to the season was derailed by Lehigh. Alex Perry led the Pirates with 18 points in the South Fort Myers win. Shawn Lefresne added 14 while Logan Rogers scored 13. CSN (12-1) downed the Pirates 54-34 on Sunday to win for the 41st time in its past 44 games.
3. Venice (4-5). The shaky start to the season is old news at this point as Venice clearly has found itself in recent weeks. Venice landed in the consolation bracket at the Suncoast after a heartbreaking 68-67 loss against highly touted Durant, but bounced back with wins against Braden River (65-60) and Hardee (71-63) to take fifth place. The Hardee win was especially cathartic, coming in overtime with a deep cast of talent providing individual hero moments. Jayshon Platt is one of the area’s top scoring threats. He and Tristan Burroughs are more than enough for any team to handle on nights when Venice’s role players are nailing their gigs.
4. North Port (6-5). While other teams didn’t play at all, the Bobcats essentially doubled the amount of games they have played during the winter break. North Port went 3-2, losing its opener at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Bradenton Christian before winning a pair and finishing fifth. The Bobcats sandwiched the tournament with a hastily scheduled 70-58 win at Gulf Coast and a 57-48 loss to South Fort Myers at the Scaled-Down Shootout. North Port drops a notch in this week’s rankings, but that has more to do with Venice’s ascendency than anything that is going wrong with the Bobcats. In fact, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic about North Port in coming weeks as Kevin Riley now seems to be up to speed. He scored 14 in North Port’s win against Bayshore to clinch fifth place at the CFA, then totaled a team-high 17 in the loss to South Fort Myers. Alongside Devin Riley, Dylan Almeyda , Joey Rivera and Jalen Brown, North Port suddenly has weaponry to go along with an already potent defense.
5. DeSoto County (3-3). The Bulldogs were trending in the right direction before heading into quarantine. They were eager to meet North Port on the Tuesday before Christmas as a final measuring stick heading into the Provencher Shootout, but instead will shake off a little rust with a game at 0-8 Oasis on Monday. The Bulldogs are in the midst of a five-game road stretch that will also take them to Fort Meade on Wednesday and Lemon Bay on Friday.
6. Community Christian (4-2). How good are the Mustangs? We’re all about to find out. Lemon Bay plays host to the Mustangs on Tuesday, then Venice comes down to CCS on Thursday. Capping a brutal week is a road trip to Sarasota Christian on Friday.
7. Lemon Bay (2-6). No one wants to shut down for a quarantine, but if any team could use a little time to get a bad taste out of its mouth, it’s Lemon Bay. The Mantas are better than their record but have been dealing with a brutal stretch of poor shooting, which negates any good deeds on the defensive end of the court. There is the potential for a small stretch of get-well games this week, beginning with Tuesday’s game against Community Christian. Lemon Bay’s best performance of the year came during a 78-45 win at DeSoto County and the Bulldogs come to town Friday. A winnable road trip to Parrish Community follows on Saturday.
8. Imagine (5-2). The Sharks were brought back to Earth a bit on the Tuesday before Christmas when Sarasota Christian rolled them in a 66-46 verdict. Still, Imagine is off to its best start in school history and has already exceeded last year’s win total. The Sharks come back from the winter break on Monday with a home date against Gulf Coast HEAT. Thursday features a rematch with Parrish Community, a team the Sharks nipped 74-73 at home in their season-opener.
