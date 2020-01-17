The Venice girls soccer team has played the toughest schedule in the state, and for good reason.
Along with preparing their players for a challenging postseason soon to come, coaches Gary Bolyard and Lynley Hilligoss wanted their team to be playing at home for those matchups.
With a dominating 5-1 win over Bolles of Jacksonville on Friday evening at Powell-Davis Stadium, the Lady Indians all but locked up homefield advantage for the rest of the year.
“Every game we’ve played this year has had a playoff atmosphere,” Bolyard said. “We’ve played tough, skilled teams and these guys are growing through that. They’re getting comfortable handling that pressure and coming through.”
In a battle of some of the state’s best teams, Venice (No. 16 in FL) attacked Bolles (No. 15 in FL) aggressively from the opening whistle.
That paid off barely 10 minutes into the game as junior midfielder Rachel Dalton found some space and hooked a shot into the far-left corner of the goal — well out of the reach of the Bolles goalkeeper.
“My goal didn’t come off of me,” Dalton said. “When my teammates are moving off the ball, it opens up space for me to run, which gave me the shot. So it wasn’t all me.
“Especially in the beginning, it’s really critical to get a lead. It calms us down a little bit. But we can’t get complacent, we have to keep pushing to increase that lead.”
Roughly 15 minutes later, senior captain Kat Jordan weaved through a pair of Bulldogs defenders before firing a shot that deflected up off the goalkeeper and rolled back into the net for a 2-0 lead.
Though senior midfielder Alexi Pitt snuck in a last-minute goal right before halftime to bring Bolles within one, it wouldn’t prove to be a difference-maker.
Bolles recorded just five shots in the second half — none on goal — as Venice took control.
Jordan extended the lead back to two as she chipped in a shot high over the goalkeeper in the 54th minute. Six minutes later, Dalton nearly scored again but was denied by the crossbar. However, Maddie Krause was in the right place at the right time, cleaning up the deflection with an easy goal to push the lead to 4-1.
Junior Kiki Slattery added another Venice goal when she scored on a corner kick in the 78th minute to essentially end the match.
Venice is the No. 1 seed in its region and will have four more games to try and lock up the No. 1 overall seed in 6A competition — with Lourdes Academy (Miami) and St. Thomas Aquinas the only two teams ahead of it as of early Friday afternoon.
“It’s so exciting because we’ve worked our butts off to get to this point,” Dalton said. “Coming this far into the season and winning against teams like this shows how important teamwork is. We couldn’t beat these teams with just individual effort.
“I think that’s the strength of our team. We all actually care about each other and we all want to win together. I think that’s really important.”
