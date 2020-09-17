LONGWOOD — Venice coach John Peacock said that despite a 40-6 win over Raines (Jacksonville) last week, his team still had some mistakes to clean up.
Traveling to play at Lyman High on Thursday night, the Indians gave their coach little to critique as they led from start to finish in a 70-0 beatdown of the Greyhounds.
“There were one or two things, but overall we had a great game,” Peacock said. “We had a personal foul and a couple bad snaps, but that’s about it.
“There were a lot of really great things.”
Venice (2-1) didn’t even have to wait until its offense got the ball to score. The Indians blocked Lyman’s punt on the opening drive. Desavion Cassaway snatched the ball out of the air and ran 36 yards for a touchdown.
Shortly after forcing another punt from Lyman, it took Venice just six plays to march down the field — capped off with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Colin Blazek to Steffan Johnson on third and goal.
Down 14-0 midway through the first quarter, it didn’t get any easier for Lyman.
The Indians would score on a strip-sack by Chuck Brantley (which he also returned for the score), another touchdown pass from Blazek to Johnson, a 38-yard pick-six by Logan Ballard, a 65-yard punt return by Jayshon Platt and a 38-yard run by Da’Marion Escort — all before the first half was over.
Holding a commanding 49-0 lead at halftime, Venice pulled its starters and cruised to what should be its easiest win of the season.
Key Plays: Venice forced three turnovers and scored immediately on all of them. The first was Cassaway’s return off the blocked punt. The second was Brantley’s scoop and score off his own sack. And the third was Ballard’s pick-six.
With the defense scoring and Platt also returning a punt for a touchdown, there was little asked of the Indians offense.
Twice Venice’s two quarterbacks connected for a score — with Blazek finding Johnson on touchdown passes of 14 and 12 yards in the corner of the end zone — showcasing Johnson’s versatility.
Key Stats: Defense and special teams dominated so much for Venice that several star players on offense that barely touched the ball, if at all.
Johnson had just three carries (49 yards) and two receptions (26 yards and 2 TDs). Starting running back Escort rushed just twice — for 54 yards and a TD. Maryland commit and starting tight end Weston Wolff was targeted once and finished with no catches.
On the other side of the field, Lyman could find no success on the ground. The Greyhounds rushed 36 times for 39 yards and passed just three times — completing two of them for 24 yards and throwing a pick-six on the other attempt.
What it Means: Venice played well, but can’t truly feel too good about beating what was a 2-8 team in 2019 by 70 points. However, the Greyhounds were the only team that would play the Indians in Week 3, so they will take the extra practice.
Quote: “We’re gonna be a good football team if we do the simple things correctly,” Peacock said. “I didn’t expect to four score times on defense like we did.
“We had a punt return where there were about five or six opportunities for our guys to come back and really clean someone up and they put their hands up and didn’t do that. I thought the offensive line played much better. I thought we were mentally prepared to play. Our receivers caught the ball well, and Colin threw it well, too.”
