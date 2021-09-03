VENICE — Playing the 7A runner-up from last season, Friday night’s season opener for the Venice High football team was supposed to test the Indians with an early-season challenge.
Instead, it looked like the Indians came prepared with all the answers as they led from start to finish over Edgewater (Orlando) in a 41-7 running-clock win at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“Our kids played awesome. They played tough,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “(Edgewater) is a good football team. I’m very surprised at the score, for sure. Hopefully it’s because we’re a good football team.
“I thought we played well in numerous spots. I thought our defense played well. Our offense played well. I thought we put it all together tonight, and it was nice to see.”
The Eagles struggled against the Indians defensive front all night.
Edgewater (1-1) could get nothing going in the first half. It opened with back-to-back punts, a lost fumble and a turnover on downs before finishing the half with two more punts and an interception to Myles Weston in the end zone as the half expired.
Meanwhile, running back Da’Marion Escort ran in scores of 11 and 26 yards, receiver Omari Hayes scored on a wildcat keeper from 3 yards out and quarterback Ryan Browne plunged through the defense for a 1-yard score.
The Indians’ domination only continued from there.
Venice added two more touchdowns on back-to-back drives to open the second half — a 3-yard keeper by Hayes and a 26-yard pass from Browne to Jayshon Platt — starting a running clock.
By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Venice’s starters found themselves relaxing on the sidelines as they cheered on their backups.
“They kind of let things snowball on them as our kids continued to apply pressure,” Peacock said. “That’s what good teams do. Hopefully, we can continue to do that and we don’t start reading newspaper clippings.”
Key plays: A fumble by Edgewater quarterback Tyler Wesley not only stopped an Eagles drive near midfield, but gave the ball to Venice, which scored shortly after on a 4-yard run by Hayes to make the score 14-0 in the first quarter.
Edgewater looked as if it might threaten to make a charge after trailing, 21-0, when it drove down to the Venice 11-yard-line. However, several penalties on both the Eagles players and coaches and plays for negative yards eventually left Edgewater with a 4th down and 73 yards to go.
Instead of scoring and making it a 21-7 game, the penalties and a poor punt set up Venice with another short field that led to another score, making it 28-0 at halftime.
Key stats: Four-star athlete and Edgewater running back CJ Baxter ran for 175 yards in one half in a Week 1 win over Bishop Moore, but couldn’t find the same success against Venice. Baxter was held to 43 yards on 12 carries in the first half, ultimately finishing with 92 yards on 16 carries along with four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Venice, on the other hand, excelled in the run game. The Indians ran for 164 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries — using what seemed to be an unstoppable wildcat formation near the goal line.
The Indians often started drives on the Eagles’ side of the field, too. Venice started seven of its nine drives already in Edgewater territory. On the flip side, the Eagles did not open a single drive on Venice’s half of the field.
What it means: The Indians have given no one a reason to doubt them through two games in which they’ve led from start to finish. Though it’s still early, the Venice defense is looking like a unit that can keep the Indians in any game.
Quote: “I don’t think it’s that surprising. We’ve known since the spring that we’re not competing against anyone else. We’re competing against ourselves.
“That’s what we did today, and we’re gonna continue to do that.” — Ryan Browne on blowing out last year’s 7A runner-up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.