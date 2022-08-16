VENICE — As the Venice High volleyball team fell behind early in its preseason opener on Tuesday night at the TeePee, Charley Goberville was all too familiar with what was happening.

The Lady Indians sophomore outside hitter had experienced what some of her new teammates were going through this time last season when she debuted as a freshman in a 3-0 preseason loss to Community School of Naples on Aug. 17, 2021.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments