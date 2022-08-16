VENICE — As the Venice High volleyball team fell behind early in its preseason opener on Tuesday night at the TeePee, Charley Goberville was all too familiar with what was happening.
The Lady Indians sophomore outside hitter had experienced what some of her new teammates were going through this time last season when she debuted as a freshman in a 3-0 preseason loss to Community School of Naples on Aug. 17, 2021.
“The energy was low,” said Goberville, who finished with 13 kills as she helped Venice rally to a 3-1 (23-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20) win over Barron Collier. “Everyone was scared because for a lot of people, it was their first time playing. For about half of our starters, it was their first game at Venice, and they’re playing in front of a ton of people.
“They come from other schools where it wasn’t as crowded or they were on JV. They were just nervous.”
Venice coach Brian Wheatley opened his 29th season with a lineup that included returners Leah Bartlett (middle hitter), Brighton Ferguson (libero), Jayda Lanham (outside hitter), Ashley Reynolds (setter), Carli Waggoner (defensive specialist), Hilary Hupp (middle hitter) and Goberville (outside hitter) along with some new faces.
Lizzy Mopps, a call-up from last season’s undefeated junior varsity team, played often as a defensive specialist. Kyla Freddolino, a starter for the girls soccer team this past spring, started in the back row and finished with a pair of kills along with five aces in seven serves.
Summer Koehler, a transfer from Imagine School of North Port, started at outside hitter and hardly rested. The 5-foot-11 sophomore finished with a team-high 15 kills along with three aces in six serves.
“It was an awesome pick-up with her coming here,” Wheatley said of adding Koehler. “The difference between last year and this year is that we’re strong at every spot. We’re not just that middle-dominated team anymore. We want to come in the middle, but we don’t have to now.
“We realized we needed some more weapons, and we worked really hard in the offseason with our pin hitters. It was good. We had a couple of stupid plays in the first game, but that’s what preseason is about.”
At first, Wheatley’s new lineup struggled as players made unforced errors and the deficit ballooned near double digits early.
It didn’t take long for Venice to find its groove.
Kills from Goberville, Koehler, Bartlett and an ace from Lanham sparked the Indians to a 17-9 run in which they took a 23-21 lead. However, a couple of errors led to a four-point run for the Cougars to close out the set.
Though Barron Collier’s front row included multiple hitters near 6-foot, including 6-foot-2 senior middle hitter Scarlett Martz, Venice countered with an efficient blocking game of its own, with Bartlett and Hupp in the middle.
Venice seized an early lead in each of the remaining three sets and trailed just once more in the match — when Barron Collier went up, 1-0, to open the second set — as it closed out its preseason opener with relative ease.
“I think I was less nervous this year because last year I was new, I didn’t know anyone and I was a freshman,” Goberville said. “Now I’m a lot more comfortable. I know everyone, and I really feel like this team has a lot stronger bond now.
