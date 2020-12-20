In most seasons, the last week before winter break is the time of final tune-ups before the schedule gets real. Holiday tournaments, with their imposing matchups, are on the horizon with the meat of the schedule just beyond.
If everything has gone well, a team has begun to develop an identity by this point. A rotation has begun to form and, in some cases, a surprise talent has emerged.
That’s definitely happening for many of the area teams as the winter break arrives, perhaps nowhere more so than Venice and DeSoto County, two teams that have much to be excited about in the days ahead.
Anyway, on to the rankings:
1. Charlotte (6-2). The Tarpons went 2-0 this past week with a hard-fought 58-52 win against rival Port Charlotte on Tuesday and a 51-42 win on the road against 1-6 Palmetto the following night. That second win might look lackluster on the surface, but never underestimate the degree of difficulty that comes with a long bus trip the day after playing your biggest rival. Tre Carroll followed up a 25-point, 11-rebound performance against the Pirates with a 26-10 showing against the Tigers. Charlotte has had to battle scheduling difficulties and injuries during this early part of the season, so the upcoming week of rest before a holiday tournament at Sarasota Riverview will do some good.
2. Port Charlotte (4-1). The Pirates may have lost their showdown with Charlotte on Tuesday, but this is a team that now knows how ferocious its defense can be against top teams. The difference between the two rivals was negligible and victory came down to a few key plays going Charlotte’s way. Unfortunately for the Pirates, their first-half slate ended prematurely when COVID-19 reared its ugly head and forced a cancellation of its Friday game at Community Christian. The Pirates will remain in quarantine until Dec. 26 but remain on track to participate in the Provenchar Holiday Shootout at Lemon Bay on Dec. 28-29.
3. North Port (3-3). The Bobcats head into the break on an uptick despite going 1-2 in their last three games. They followed up 3- and 4-point losses to Charlotte and Port Charlotte with a dramatic rally to defeat Venice 61-56 this past Friday. North Port trailed by 10 entering the final period but ripped off a 23-8 run to win it. North Port was scheduled to play DeSoto County this coming Tuesday but the Bulldogs were forced to cancel the game due to quarantine.
4. Venice (2-4). Disregard most of what you’ve seen from Venice this season and focus solely on this past week for a true read on what’s to come. Venice hobbled to a 1-3 start, losing the last two of that stretch to Port Charlotte and Sarasota Riverview as returning football players worked themselves back into court shape. That process continued this past week, but the improvement was tangible in a dominant dismantling of Lemon Bay and a nail-biting loss to North Port. Miles Weston, one of the aforementioned football players, scored 13 and 19 points in those two games while Tristan Burroughs poured in 30 against Lemon Bay and another 12 against North Port. Venice will also be in action at the Sarasota Riverview tournament alongside Charlotte before opening the second half against the Tarpons on Jan. 5.
5. DeSoto County (3-3). This is where the rankings become very fluid. The Bulldogs have lost (badly) in a head-to-head meeting with Lemon Bay, but it’s clear the two teams have been headed in opposite directions since they played. With Ethan Redden back in the fold for the Bulldogs, there are three legitimate scorers on the floor every night with him, Keimar Richardson and Nazir Gilchrist. Chris Sanders and Matthew Edwards have also flashed hot hands in DeSoto’s wins against Avon Park and Lake Placid. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, a quarantine has the team shut down until after the winter break.
6. Community Christian (4-2). The Mustangs are here through no fault of their own. It’s more a case of the teams ahead of them heating up while they remain in a bit of a holding pattern. Community Christian had to battle in order to fend off Gulf Coast HEAT 53-51 early in the week and then missed a golden measuring-stick opportunity on Friday when Port Charlotte was forced to postpone its game due to a COVID-19 exposure. There is no denying the Mustangs can score on any given night, but Port Charlotte would have provided them with a chance to see just where they are at in the area hierarchy. Their next opportunity comes at Lemon Bay’s Provenchar Holiday Shootout after Christmas.
7. Lemon Bay (2-6). On the surface, Lemon Bay is the area’s biggest enigma but that puzzle merely runs skin deep … or should we say, perimeter deep. The Mantas have been reliant on their perimeter shooting and when the shots fall, they are terrors – see that 78-45 demolition of DeSoto County. Problem is, the shooting hasn’t been all that consistent. Another problem 3-point shooting teams run into is the danger of their opponent getting out in transition off long misses and Lemon Bay has certainly been victimized in that way as well. In all, Lemon Bay has dropped 4 of its past 5 games so the week off before the Provenchar Holiday Shootout comes at a good time.
8. Imagine (5-1). The Sharks continue to clobber really bad teams, which is all they can be asked to do when facing such teams on the schedule. Community Christian is the only team on Imagine’s schedule thus far with a winning record and the Mustangs won by 20. A chance to escape the Power 8 cellar slipped through the Sharks’ – fins? – on Friday when a COVID-19 exposure on their junior varsity squad led to the cancellation of their game against Lemon Bay. Sarasota Christian, despite its 3-5 record, will provide the Sharks with another litmus test opportunity this coming Tuesday.
