VENICE — Throughout the early part of the season, the Venice baseball team wasn’t sure what to make of itself.
Beginning with a three-game spring break sweep of Sarasota, however, the Indians have won eight of their past 10 — including a come-from-behind 5-3 win on Friday night over Calvary Christian, the No. 14 team in Florida according to MaxPreps.
“It really is what you’re playing for, right? You love to play against good teams, and to actually do well against a team like this and beat them brings a lot of satisfaction because it means you’re doing things right,” said Venice baseball coach Craig Faulkner, who also led his team to a 3-2 win over nationally ranked Jesuit (Tampa) earlier this year.
“I have a lot of respect for Calvary Christian and how they play the game. They play the game as similar to us as any team out there. They do all the little things.”
To begin the year, pitching was the biggest question — few of the returners had much varsity experience.
A cadre of bullpen pitchers has buoyed Venice’s pitching, and that again was the case against the Warriors.
Indians ace Aiden Beechy opened the game on the mound and lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out five. He was followed by John Whitney and Ian Jensen, who combined for 3 2/3 innings of two-hit, scoreless baseball.
As the season wore on, the Indians’ offense began to come into question. Outside of a two-game series with Fort Myers, Venice struggled to score more than three runs in a game during the first few weeks.
The lineup broke out of that slump around midseason, and has been rolling ever since. Despite recording just five hits on Friday, most came in big moments — like Michael Robertson’s RBI double in the third and Whitney’s RBI single in the sixth.
“No doubt our quality at-bats have improved (the most of anything this season),” Faulkner said. “I thought we were solid defensively. We were solid on the hill.
“But our at-bats have gotten much better.”
Venice fell behind in the third inning as Beechy allowed back-to-back singles to open the inning before Landen Maroudis drove in one with a double and Jackson Unice brought home another with a run-scoring single.
Though Robertson drove in a run in the bottom half of the inning, Calvary Christian answered on an RBI single by Eli Kapkowski to take a 3-1 lead.
Mistakes eventually caught up to the Warriors.
A walk by Connor O’Sullivan, a single by Beechy and a pair of errors by the Warriors led to two Indians runs in the fourth — tying the game at 3-3 — before a Beechy single, a Whitney single, four wild pitches and two more errors allowed Venice to take a 5-3 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
“I like that they bounced back,” Faulkner said. “Even after going down 3-1 tonight they didn’t give up. They stayed with it. They had quality at-bats. They got some big hits. They threw a couple of guys out at the plate.
“It was a really well played baseball game on both sides. We really needed that coming into the home stretch here to solidify us.”
