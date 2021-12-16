NORTH PORT — So far this season, Venice has played with a team small enough to fit in a Prius with Keegan Burroughs strapped to the roof.
The result has been a seven-man basketball team that starts fast, but tires late and losses have been piling up. Thursday’s game looked as if it would be more of the same when North Port overcame a hot start by Venice and led after three quarters.
Venice responded with its best eight minutes of the season, scoring 17 unanswered points to get a big district road victory, 49-39.
“So, really, we conserved energy in the first half,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said. “We wanted to go into half either close to tied or have a small lead, so we could come out in the second half and compete.”
Venice did do that, but not in an ideal way. The Indians blew the doors off the Bobcats to open the game, streaking to a 21-9 lead, but fatigue set it and North Port got hot. By half, Venice’s double-digit lead was down to 27-24.
The Bobcats kept pouring it on after the break and charged ahead 37-32. Over the middle two quarters, Venice had mustered just 11 points.
As they fell behind, Montgomery stuck to the original plan and continued to rest key players, such as Burroughs, who had grabbed 13 rebounds in the first half, but sat most of the third quarter. The gambit paid off when Burroughs reasserted himself inside and Montgomery let loose senior guards Shea Cullum and Isaiah Levine to pressure the Bobcats’ inexperienced counterparts.
“I think once we started pressuring, we thought we could handle them,” Montgomery said. “It was making them throw bad passes and pulling them out of their offense. They couldn’t just make easy passes and dump it in.”
Cullum said the pressure ploy energized his teammates.
“I think our biggest thing right now is keeping our energy up with seven guys,” he said. “It’s kind of tough sometimes, but energy gets us going. It gets Isaiah going, it gets me going, and once we all get that energy, our defense picks up, our offense picks up, and that’s the result.”
Burroughs triggered the fourth-quarter turnaround with a putback. A short while later, Cullum followed with six consecutive points and Venice pulled ahead, 41-37. Venice pushed the lead to 49-37 before Elijah Lubsey’s layup with 24 seconds remaining stopped the 17-0 run.
“I just thought for the first time this season, our inexperience showed a little bit,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “Big crowd in the gym. That was nice. It’s a great learning experience for the guys, because down the road, another environment like that is going to occur. The guys can look at the film and we can learn from it.”
North Port (5-3) played its third consecutive game without senior wing Dylan Almeyda, who took a college visit to Harvard while nursing a sore lower back that will likely keep him out until January. Lubsey led the Bobcats with 11 points. Joey Rivera and Bradley Miller each had 9 points.
Venice (3-4) was paced by Cullum’s 20 points. Levine added 14. Burroughs finished with 9 points and 16 rebounds.
“That was his best game by far,” Montgomery said of Burroughs. “Every single practice we’re working on him finishing by the goal. That was the difference tonight – the pressure by the guards and Keegan.”
Venice has now navigated the football stretch of its basketball season. With the football team closing out its season on Saturday in the Class 8A state championship game, reinforcements will be on the way in the form of Myles Weston, Jayshon Platt and Austin Bray, among others.
“I’ve got to be honest: I am so excited for them,” Montgomery said of the football players. “They all deserve it. I’m really OK with it. Honestly, I’m lucky to get ‘em. I’m lucky they love basketball.
“I hope they win it, get some rings on their fingers,” he added. “If they win it, we’re going to have the entire football team at one of our home games to celebrate. I am going to honor that football team because all those kids are good kids.”
