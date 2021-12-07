VENICE - It was the kind of night where everybody who suited up played for the Venice girls soccer team as the Indians rolled over Evangelical Christian, 4-0, Tuesday night at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Venice dominated play throughout, keeping the ball on the Sentinel's side of the field for most of the contest, as the Indians broke a two-game winless streak.
"I think we needed a win to boost our confidence," Venice co-captain Catherine Dalton said. "We were controlling most of the game. I thought a lot of the bench players got to come in and it was really good to see them play and keep the game the exact same as well."
Indians' coach Gary Bolyard was pleased to get a look at his whole roster.
"I had 23 players on the bench and we got to play 23 players, so that was pretty good," Bolyard said. "JV players came up and played and got some experience and got some jitters out.
"We might need them down the road some time and when you get them to be able to play a couple of minutes on the field it works out."
Freshman Ella Luzzi scored two goals for Venice while sophomores Indie Rueda and Leila Bartlett had the other two scores.
"We've got a young team," Bolyard said. "We've got nine new starters this year and just working them in and getting their time on the field. We're still working a lot of things out, but they're getting it."
Luzzi opened the scoring with a shot from the left side past ECS goalkeeper Yanaliese David in the 11th minute. Ten minutes later, Rueda converted from in front of the net off a centering pass from Bartlett.
The Indians added another score before the end of the half as Bartlett took a long pass from Kyla Freddolino, got behind the defense and found the back of the net to make it 3-0 at intermission.
Despite a huge advantage in shots, the Indians were unable to add to the lead in the early moments of the second half. During one sequence, Venice had two shots at an open net and hit the goalpost both times.
Midway through the period, Luzzi got her second goal of the evening to make it 4-0 and allow Bolyard to empty the bench for the rest of the game.
The Indians got off 26 shots to just two for the Sentinels.
"I thought it was a fair game, I thought it was good," Dalton said. "I don't think it was frustrating, but I think we definitely needed those goals. We could have had more, but it was good practice with our shots and everything."
The Sentinels only had one good scoring chance that came early in the game when Rachel Wiltgen's shot glanced off the goalpost. Otherwise, Venice goalie Meadow Barry didn't have to make a save all night.
"Defensively we played good," Bolyard said. "They covered well for each other."
Venice is now 4-2-2 on the season and will host Riverview Thursday night. ECS falls to 2-5.
