VENICE — The evening began with hugs and photos.
It ended with high-fives and shouts.
Venice, behind a slightly tweaked lineup, dominated Lakewood Ranch at the net with a wide array of kills, then finished off the Mustangs with a surging service game to take Tuesday’s match 25-22, 25-20 and 25-17 on Senior Night.
“We kind of came with a different lineup tonight,” Venice coach Brian Wheatley said. “We had a freshman go in who gave us some nice kills. We moved the ball around well tonight.”
Hilary Hupp was that freshman. The outside hitter delivered three kills during the second set and established herself as a part of Venice’s formidable front row, along with junior duo Paden Keller and Chirsten Montgomery.
Later, a series of quality serves by senior Trinity Angelo and junior Natalli Waggoner allowed Venice to make quick work of the Mustangs to close out the sweep.
The victory evened out Venice’s record at 7-7.
“We’re playing the best teams in the state and our philosophy is to be the best you’ve got to beat the best and this regular season means absolutely nothing to us,” Wheatley said. “I don’t even know what our record is and I could care less. So long as we’re ready for the playoffs, this is all preseason to us.”
Senior Julia DeMasi was one of the four seniors honored Tuesday night, along with Angelo, Hannah Stegenga and Zoe Ring. She echoed her coach.
“We like to say we’re 0-0 when the playoffs start and that’s our mindset,” she said. “We’re here to get better. We’re here to get prepared for what’s to come, so we take every game very seriously, we take every game like it’s our last because especially during this time, it might be.”
Which is why Senior Night was Tuesday.
“It was definitely a shock when it was moved up but honestly I’m just happy we got to have one especially for this team,” DeMasi said. “We’re all very close and it’s really special to get to hug all your teammates after that and just being honored in that way is really important. I remember going through it with all the seniors on my teams and I looked up to them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.