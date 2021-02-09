VENICE — With a 10-point lead at halftime, the Venice boys basketball team seemed to be totally in control of its Class 6A-District 11 quarterfinal game with North Fort Myers Tuesday night.
But things quickly shifted once the third quarter began, as the Red Knights stunned the Indians by scoring the first 12 points of the period to take the lead before Venice righted the ship and went on to a 62-46 victory at the TeePee.
“We came out lackadaisical,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said. “Our guys took it for granted. I’ll be honest with you, they were nonchalant and North Fort Myers hit three or four shots and then all of the sudden three or four become five or six and you feel like you can make anything.
“I told my guys, ‘Listen I told you coming in this wasn’t going to be a cakewalk. Don’t look at their record and think that you’re just going to walk in here and win.’ They did a really good job in the third quarter, they shot the ball extremely well.”
A 3-point shot by Aiden Malone, the Knights’ first of the game, gave North its first lead at 32-30 as the Indians went scoreless for the first five-and-a-half minutes of the quarter.
Connor Flynn finally broke the ice with a 3-pointer of his own, but Malone answered with another trey to give the lead right back to the Knights at 35-33. The Indians then scored the last six points of the quarter to take a 39-35 advantage into the final period.
“We all knew that we were going to win,” said Venice guard Myles Weston. “We weren’t making our shots and we weren’t playing our game. So we just had to get back to playing our game and going on fast breaks. We never had a doubt in our minds that we were going to lose.”
The Knights 2-3 zone defense forced the Indians to play at a slower tempo than usual, as Weston and fellow guard Jayshon Platt had problems penetrating the defense.
“The zone was forcing us to shoot,” Weston said. “Our specialty is driving right now. It did give us some difficulties but I think that if a team tries to do zone again, I think our shooters are going to hit their shots. It was just an off day. But as soon as the fourth quarter hit, we all picked it up.”
The Indians outscored the Knights, 23-11, in the final period to earn a trip to play Fort Myers in the semifinals Wednesday night.
In the first half, Venice led by 18-12 after the first period and increased the margin to 30-20 at the half. The Knights could have been closer, but misfired on all their three point attempts and sank only 2 of 10 free throws.
Platt and Weston led the Indians, now 13-9, with 15 points apiece while Tristan Burroughs added 14 in his return from a suspension related to his arrest on vehicular manslaughter. Malone was North Fort Myers top scorer with 14.
