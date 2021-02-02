It’s one of the oldest cliches in sports, “It’s tough to beat a team three times in one season.”
Venice girls basketball coach Jeremy Martin mentioned it prior to Tuesday night’s game with Sarasota. Martin knew the game would be a battle because the two teams are so familiar with one another.
The Indians scored on their first two possessions of the game and answered every Sailors rally as they defeated Sarasota, 41-37, in the district quarterfinal matchup. With the win the Indians advance to the Class 6A-District 11 semifinals at Braden River.
“In a game like this it comes down to execution,” Martin said. “You know it’s going to be a battle and we made the baskets when we needed them.”
Venice got out to an early lead in the first quarter as Jayda Lanham scored four quick points and while Olivia Sleight, Ella Opstanik and Magdalena Daukaus added a basket each. Alyssia Bone scored five points to keep the Sailors in the game.
The scoring came to a halt in the second quarter as each team dug in and forced tough shots by the other. Just when it looked like the Sailors would snatch the lead away, Sleight made a driving layup to put Venice up 14-13 at halftime.
“One thing I have to say about (Venice) is their coach keeps them playing hard no matter what,” Sailors coach Kevin Corwin said. “They continue to be aggressive at every point in the game.”
Throughout the third quarter the Indians free throw shooting kept them from putting Sarasota away. The Sailors got to within one after a three by Ausiana Laguerre, but the Indians kept with the theme of the night as Annie Halpin made a three of her own to keep the Sailors at a distance.
“They just always had an answer,” Corwin said. “We would get close and they kept fighting us off.”
In the fourth Sarasota made one last charge and got to score to 37-34 before a breakaway layup by Halpin put the game out of reach.
“It’s not always pretty, but we’ve been winning like that all year,” Martin said. “These girls love to compete and they always stopped the run. We made baskets at the right moment.”
Opstanik led the Indians with 10 points and six rebounds. Daukaus added eight points and nine rebounds while Olivia Sleight pitched in four points, six rebounds and three assists.
For Sarasota, Laguerre led all scorers with 14 points while Shaniya Gamble had six points, three rebounds, and four assists.
Martin knows that Braden River will provide a difficult test for the Indians.
“We’re going to have to work on taking care of the ball and playing good defense,” Martin said. “They’re a little more athletic than us, but we got to make them play by possession by possession. It can be done but we have to execute.”
