VENICE — The Venice High volleyball team dominated its district all season, and that didn’t change against Riverview in the district semifinals despite a late scare.
Venice (19-7) went undefeated against the Rams, Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota in two matches against each team this season — losing just two total sets— before beating Riverview, 3-0 (25-9, 25-12, 26-24), again at the TeePee on Tuesday night.
The Indians got out to early leads in each of the first two sets as they opened up a carefree two-sets-to-nothing lead before rallying to steal the third set.
“I definitely think we got a little lax, thinking we killed them in the first two sets,” senior player Ireland Ferguson said. “We thought we just had it, but if you don’t keep pushing the other team will come back, like we saw.
“(Coach Brian) Wheatley gave us a good talk, though, and we started playing for each other again.”
Venice wasted little time taking control of the match as it opened up a quick 9-2 lead behind kills from Paden Keller (team-high 15 kills), Charley Goberville (10 kills), Ashley Reynolds and Ireland Ferguson.
After closing out that first-set lead, the Indians again took an early advantage, leading, 9-1, in the second set, as the defense — Ireland Ferguson, Brighton Ferguson, Carli Waggoner and Jayda Lanham — held Riverview to just total seven kills through the first two sets.
The third set, however, would be a different story.
Venice led, 2-0, early, but hit several balls out of bounds and allowed the Rams’ hitters to start unloading spikes at the net, trailing, 21-15, at one point.
However, a timeout by Wheatley rallied the Indians.
Venice went on an 11-3 run behind strong serving by Maylee Lanham, kills at the net by Leah Bartlett, Keller, Lanham and Ireland Ferguson, and finally, a ball hit out of bounds by Riverview to close out the sweep.
“In the third game we turned it up a notch,” Wheatley said. “It wasn’t anything (the Rams) were doing different over there. It was all us. We talked about it.
“We really turned it up the whole game, but in the third game we fell asleep, frankly.”
Venice will host the winner of Gulf Coast vs. Lakewood Ranch at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the district championship.
If the Indians win, it will be 20 straight district titles for them under Wheatley, and they will have home court advantage in the regional playoffs.
A loss means the Indians will hit the road for regionals.
“I’m so excited, as always,” Ireland Ferguson said of playing for her fourth-straight district title later this week. “Playing for a district championship is something super special. We don’t always realize it, but only one team in the district gets to win.
“I know it’s like the legacy of Venice to always win, but it really is special.”
