FORT MYERS — After offseason workouts, countless hours of practice and 22 games, the Venice boys basketball team’s season came down to just 30 seconds against Fort Myers in Wednesday night’s district semifinal game.
Leading for the majority of the game and much of overtime, the Indians appeared poised to head to Friday’s district final before a late comeback by the Green Wave in a 78-77 overtime loss at Fort Myers High School.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times, and I don’t know why,” Venice coach Mike Montgomery said. “We had the lead and we had the ball. There was no reason to do what we did at the end. I’m not sure, we’ve been through it enough. We should know better.
“A couple of bad decisions here and there will cost you playing a good team like this. They weren’t gonna quit, and we knew that.”
Leading the Green Wave, 78-77, in overtime, Venice center Quinnton Gibson blocked a layup attempt by Jadin Primus, but Indians guard Connor Flynn was blocked by DaMani Brown at the other end — leading to a fast-break layup by Primus, and a one-point lead with 11.5 seconds to go.
Then, the Indians tried to set up a play, but guard Myles Weston got tied up with his defender, and was called for a charge with 1.5 seconds to play.
After a throw-in and a couple of dribbles, the Green Wave were celebrating on the court.
“I mean, ‘C’mon, Myles gets shoved to the ground on the one before and they called travel. That should have been two shots, then he’s driving, the kid’s mugging him and they call a charge.
“At this level you’re not getting any gimme games. You have to do everything just right. One or two decisions is gonna cost ya.”
Unlike their finish to the game, the Indians came out in control early.
Tristan Burroughs scored eight of his 19 points in the first quarter as Venice opened up a 19-12 lead. That held into halftime as the Indians kept up their frenetic fast-break attack, leading, 42-32, at the break.
However, Fort Myers steadily chipped away at the lead.
Primus scored eight straight points in the third quarter as he sparked the Green Wave to a 12-4 run — bringing them within a few points.
That continued into the fourth quarter as Primus (27 total points) added six more points and the Green Wave finally caught up — tying the game for the first time on a layup by Javian McCollum with 1:41 to play.
Venice even got out to a hot start in overtime, too, going on a 7-1 run in the opening minute as Weston made an and-one and a layup and Burroughs sank a pair of free-throws.
But the Green Wave had one last rally in them.
Primus scored all but three of Fort Myers’ overtime points — including the game-winning layup — as he led his team to the comeback.
“They played so good,” Montgomery said of his team. “The kids were right there. We were one game from where we wanted to be. Our goal was to get to the championship back in June when we started training.
“It was a great year, though.”
