BRADENTON — It’s been nearly a month since the Venice softball team was challenged, and some players, like senior first baseman Becka Mellor, were getting a little tired of it.
“I was thinking before the game, ‘I’m sick of all these blowouts,’” she said after beating Manatee, 5-1, at G.T. Bray park on Tuesday night. “I love winning, but I love a good game like tonight. I’m happy with it.
“I was hoping we’d finish a little stronger so we could have some momentum going into our big Ocala weekend, but I’m just happy to win after last year.”
The Indians (9-2) entered their game at Manatee winners of six straight by seven or more runs — last losing, 2-1, to Riverview in extra innings on Feb. 25.
Venice, however, has struggled playing the Hurricanes in recent years — losing its only two games to them last year — and coming out a little flat on Tuesday night as well.
Still, the Indians maintained control for much of the game.
“We hit the ball pretty well on and off tonight, but we left a lot of runners on base,” Venice coach Steve Constantino said. “You could tell we were flat. It’s how we always play here. We weren’t loud in the dugout.
“I’ve been a JV or varsity coach at Venice for 10 years and it’s been like this every single time. You have to be able to play in these odd atmospheres. Tough, rough, loud, unfriendly atmospheres. We need to grind these games out any way we can.”
They opened up a 3-0 lead in the second inning when Tatum McGrath drove a run in on a double, Micaela Hartman singled, Megan Hanley walked and Bri Weimer ripped a two-run double.
Though Manatee answered with a run — scoring on an error — in the following inning, that would be as close as it would come to Venice’s lead.
Junior left-hander Karsyn Rutherford was in complete control of the Hurricanes after that.
She did find herself in some jams — like allowing back-to-back singles in the third or allowing runners to reach the corners with one out in the fifth — but escaped unscathed each time, mostly limiting the Hurricanes to singles.
“We were in control the whole time,” Constantino said. “They threatened at times, but there was never a time where you went, ‘OK, we need to start warming pitchers up.’
“We were totally in control the whole game.”
From there, the Indians added some insurance runs in the fourth and fifth innings — stretching the lead to 5-1 — but also left the bases loaded in both innings.
Still, it didn’t much matter as Rutherford breezed through the final two innings, allowing one hit and no runs to close out the win.
Venice won’t play again until it travels to Ocala this weekend for four games against some out-of-town competition.
“It’s a big weekend for us,” Constantino said. “We have to go up and have a good weekend in Ocala. We’re playing four games: two Friday and two Saturday. Hopefully we win all four, and then we have a tough run. We have Sarasota, Charlotte twice, Lakewood Ranch twice and Braden River.
“We’ve been in control all because of these kids. If they do what they’re supposed to do at the plate, there’s nobody that’s going to be able to out-pitch them. They’re just too good.”
