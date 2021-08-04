VENICE — Anyone familiar with the Venice High football team knows it’s nearly impossible to guess who will star for the Indians from year-to-year.
A different transfer player has started at quarterback in each of the past three seasons for the Indians. Former Riverview starter Ryan Browne will make that four in a row this fall.
“A lot of people want to look at it and say, without actually knowing what happens in between our walls, ‘Venice recruits and Venice does this and Venice does that,’” Venice coach John Peacock said.
“But the fact of the matter is we run a good program and we have good, quality coaches who have been here for a long time. We have a proven track record of getting kids to where they want to be in life. You look around the immediate area, and that isn’t the case. I’m not going to apologize for running a good program.”
But it’s not just Browne who will help reload the Venice offense.
Omari Hayes, a senior wide receiver, came along with Browne from Riverview. Tight end Austin Bray moved to the area from Illinois. And as recently as this Wednesday, Port Charlotte High star receiver Alex Perry joined the team.
“It’s very exciting because you get to meet new people and you get to welcome them in as teammates and show them the game here,” said receiver Keyon Sears, who grew up in Sarasota, but chose to play at Venice. “It’s real competitive here. It’s tough.”
It’s difficult to say who would be starting at quarterback, tight end or at the third and fourth receiver positions if no one transferred to Venice this year.
Last year, Browne threw for 946 yards and eight touchdowns over 10 games for Riverview with Hayes (640 yards, five touchdowns) as his top receiver. Now, that duo will be paired with Perry (658 yards, nine touchdowns), Bray and a pair of returners in Jayshon Platt and Sears behind an offensive line full of returning players.
“I’m most excited about my receivers because they make it so easy on me,” Browne said. “They make it so easy on me. I don’t have to throw the ball downfield to get an 80-yard touchdown. I can just throw the ball to Omari on a swing and let him do his thing.
“I was ready to leave about halfway through the year at Riverview. I knew I wanted to come to Venice. I saw their offense and I wanted to win games. Being able to play quarterback in this offense is a dream come true.”
It isn’t just the offense that’s changing things up this season, either.
Though many starters from the front of last year’s defense return, the defensive secondary will have a new look after Charles Brantley, Steffan Johnson and Jackson Fleming graduated this past spring.
Replacing them will be cornerback Elliot Washington — a four-star recruit with offers from several top college programs including Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State — and Myles Weston, who is switching from receiver to cornerback, along with Sage Youtzy at safety.
Fans will have a chance to see how it all comes together when the Indians play their preseason Kickoff Classic game at Miami Northwestern on Aug. 20 — a week before the regular season begins.
“We don’t call these kids transfers,” Peacock said. “I think a lot of people use that word and make it a negative, but these kids are just trying to do what’s best for them. Why can’t they choose? Why can’t it be easier?
“This is the landscape of high school sports. People want to send their kids to where they have the best opportunity. I’m not gonna be the one who says, ‘No, you can’t.’”
Head coach: John Peacock (15th season)
2020 record and finish: 10-4, lost to St. Thomas Aquinas in regional final
Key newcomers: Ryan Browne, Omari Hayes, Austin Bray, Alex Perry, Makhete Gueye
Key returners: Jayshon Platt, Keyon Sears, Myles Weston, Damon Wilson, Da’Marion Escort, Elliot Washington, Martin Ramos, Logan Ballard, Desavion Cassaway, George Philip, Zach Allen, Trenton Kintigh, Matthew Peavley, Mike Raney
Key losses: Colin Blazek, Dylan Turner, Charles Brantley, Steffan Johnson, Weston Wolff, Kade Reyher, Wesley Piggins, Jackson Fleming, Ethan Mort
