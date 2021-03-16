No matter what happens this fall, the Venice High football team won’t have to face St. Thomas Aquinas in the playoffs.
The Florida High School Athletic Association released its reclassifications for the 2021 high school football season on Monday and the Indians moved up to 8A competition — meaning the school now has over 2,356 students — while the Raiders remained in 7A.
“I guess it’s kind of good and bad,” Venice coach John Peacock said of moving out of the Raiders’ classification. “Obviously, getting something new is kind of refreshing, but at the same time, it means a lot more playing those guys, so you kind of miss that.
“I think there’s definitely some good teams in 8A. I think 7A, especially the last couple years, has been loaded with national powerhouses in Armwood and Lakeland and St. Thomas (Aquinas). It was really a stacked class.”
The Indians have faced the Raiders in the regional or state playoffs in five straight seasons from 2016-20, going 1-4 in those contests — winning the 2017 state championship after that lone victory.
There are some formidable teams in 8A despite the absence of St. Thomas Aquinas, however.
Seminole (12-0) won the state title last year, while Osceola (9-3) of Kissimmee, Apopka (8-4) and Palmetto (5-2) of Miami made it to the state tournament this past season.
Along with a new class, the Indians are in a new district and region, too.
Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch will move up with Venice and remain in the district, while Manatee will exit the district after two years.
New to the district will be Riverview — an annual foe on the schedule — and Gulf Coast.
The Rams joining the district, however, doesn’t add much intrigue to the yearly matchup, Peacock said.
“I mean, is Riverview a rival? I think it’s like 14-1 for us over the last 15,” he said.
However, some prominent Rams football players — Charles Brantley and Malachi Wideman — have transferred to Venice over the past few years. This year, two more made the switch as quarterback Ryan Browne and athlete Omari Hayes became Indians — potentially adding some emotion to this year’s game with the Rams.
“Omari Hayes has been unbelievable,” Peacock said. “He’s been a great teammate. He’s a very hard worker. We love him. He’s gonna add a lot to our offense for sure.
“Ryan Browne is obviously a stud athlete who we’re real excited about. Those guys bring a lot, and we’re excited about it.”
The Indians will host both Lakeland and Charlotte in a spring game — playing each team for one half of football — on May 21st.
