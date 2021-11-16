The opening round of the playoffs is typically a challenge for most high school football teams, but the Indians could relax by halftime this past Friday.
Venice led Plant City, 49-0, at halftime on the way to a 55-7 win as it showcased just how dominant it can be — setting up a rematch with Riverview this Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium.
Though it can be hard to take away anything new from a blowout win this deep into the season, several Indians had highlight-reel plays and a few others produced eye-popping stats, too.
Here’s what stood out on the field:
Wilder shines in debut
It would be a game-changer if most teams were without their first and second string running backs for a playoff game, but it didn’t matter for Venice.
Starter Da’Marion Escort and backup Alvin Johnson III sat out the first half — with Escort missing the whole game — as Jamarice Wilder powered the rushing attack.
The freshman made the most of his first start, turning nine carries into 159 yards and two touchdowns --- including a 70-yard TD to open the scoring -- as he proved that the Indians’ talented backfield goes at least three players deep.
Browne in rhythm
Quarterback Ryan Browne has led the offense to some big-time wins already, but he hasn’t been as on-point as he was in the win over the Raiders.
The senior completed 11-of-12 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns while also running in another score in the first half alone as he made life difficult for the Plant City defense.
Through 11 games, Browne has completed 61% of his passes for 2,061 yards and 25 touchdowns to five interceptions, along with 482 rushing yards and seven rushing scores.
Defense has no weakness
There may not be a strategic way to pick apart the Venice defense, and that was on display this past Friday.
Plant City tried to open up the passing game to avoid running against the Indians’ fearsome defensive line, but that didn’t work, either.
Raiders quarterback Clinton Danzey completed just 12-of-30 passes for 123 yards, one touchdown and one interception — with several yards and the score coming against backup defenders.
Meanwhile, the rushing game never found any holes as the Raiders carried the ball 18 times for 29 yards.
