For one half of football, it looked like the Venice football team was having trouble bouncing back from its first loss.
Venice and Riverview were tied, 7-7, at halftime on Friday night, but the Indians soon dispelled any notions of back-to-back losses as they scored touchdowns on five straight drives in the second half — putting away the Rams, 42-7, with ease to win district championship.
The win means Venice is locked into a top-four seed in 8A competition and will host games all throughout the regional playoffs.
Venice and Riverview both came into Friday night a one-loss teams ranked inside the top-10 in FL, according to the Florida High School Athletic Association.
However, the Indians made it clear that they’re the better team in every phase of the game, and should now have no reason to worry about the loss to Cardinal Gibbons two weeks ago.
Here’s what stood out on the field:
Nightmare-inducing defensive line
The Rams — and everyone other opponent this season — couldn’t establish the run at all on Friday night, carrying the ball 27 times for just 57 yards and no touchdowns.
If that weren’t enough, the Indians also have a ferocious pass rush.
Damon Wilson II leads the pack with seven sacks while defensive tackles Trenton Kintigh (4.5), Makalynn Clayton (4) and fellow defensive end George Philip (3.5) have all spent time in the opposing backfield as well.
Philip recorded both a sack and a forced fumble in the second half of this past Friday’s game that helped turn Venice’s win into a blowout.
Escort can’t be stopped
A running back who possesses the rare combination of strength and speed, Escort has been a bully to opposing defense this year, and that was especially the case against Riverview.
The senior topped the 1,000-yards mark this past Friday as he ran for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns — breaking off long runs of 25, 27, 30 and 38 yards in the second half alone.
In total, Escort has carried the ball 143 times for 1,055 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and has scored 14 total touchdowns while battling minor injuries.
The talented senior recently committed to play for Murray State next season, although he has received interest from several other schools as well.
O-line best of all time
Venice’s offensive line has led to some impressive numbers this season.
The Indians average 6.1 yards per carry and 236 rushing yards per game while also blocking for quarterback Ryan Browne — who has thrown for over 200 yards per game.
The unit — Riley Cleary, John Kisgen, Zach Allen, David Raney and Makhete Gueye — were dominant this past week as they paved the way for nearly 400 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, prompting coach John Peacock to call them “the best we’ve ever had without a shadow of a doubt.”
Three of these players currently have Division-I offers in Raney (Navy), Gueye (Louisville) and Cleary (Murray State).
