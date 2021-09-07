The first few weeks of the season weren’t supposed to be this easy for the Venice High football team.
Top-ranked teams all the way from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale were scheduled to come challenge the Indians, but so far that’s turned into a bye week and a 41-7 blowout win.
The wins have shot Venice (1-0) up state and national rankings.
Despite having just one game under its belt, Venice is ranked No. 1 in 8A competition, No. 9 in FL and No. 57 in the nation by MaxPreps and moved up to No. 62 from No. 88 in the nation, according to High School Football America.
The Indians gave plenty of reasons why they’re deserving of this ranking, or even a better one, on Friday night -- not all of which made it in the Saturday morning paper.
Here are the top takeaways from Week 2:
Hayes unstoppable near the end zone
A receiver on most plays, Omari Hayes showcased his versatility in Friday night’s win.
He was not only quarterback Ryan Browne’s top target with four receptions for 39 yards, but he also returned Edgewater’s only kickoff of the game for 38 yards and ran in a pair of touchdowns.
Both of Hayes’ scores -- from 3 and 4 yards out -- came in a unique formation.
The receiver lined up behind center as a wildcat quarterback with a “jumbo” package -- using defensive lineman like Damon Wilson II and George Philip as extra blockers in place of receivers -- on four occasions and scored touchdowns at a 50 percent success rate.
Don’t be surprised to see more of Hayes running the ball inside the 5-yard-line going forward.
Nightmare-inducing pass rush
Venice’s starting defense shut out Edgewater in the three quarters it played even despite forcing just one meaningful turnover.
Much of that defensive success was due to a ferocious pass rush featuring Trenton Kintigh, Makalynn Clayton, Wilson II and Philip on the defensive line that kept Edgewater quarterbacks Tyler Wesley and Chase Carter uncomfortable all game.
Philip (1.5 sacks), Kintigh (1 sack) and Wilson II (.5 sack) each helped stop the Eagles quarterbacks in the backfield.
It wasn’t just sacks from these players, however.
Philip led the team with nine tackles (three for loss) and a fumble recovery while Wilson II (eight tackles, one for loss), Clayton (seven tackles) and Kintigh (six tackles, one for loss) were each among the team’s top seven tacklers from Friday night.
Backups showed promise
With Venice leading, 41-0, and the game out of hand entering the fourth quarter, the starting unit was pulled in favor of the second string.
Some offensive players stood out in limited action.
Freshman running back Jamarice Wilder looked like he could be ready to serve as a competent backup to Da’Marion Escort. Wilder rushed for 31 yards on eight carries in mop-up duty.
Despite not attempting any passes, quarterback Michael Valentino showed grit -- rushing five times for 11 yards including a crucial first down to keep a drive alive.
