Headed to the playoffs in two weeks, the Venice High football team needed a jolt to wake up from its two-game losing streak.

It didn’t take long for one to materialize as Jackson Fleming intercepted Clearwater International Academy quarterback Luca Stanzani on his first throw of the game — grabbing the momentum early in a 51-26 win at Powell-Davis Stadium.

“I was happy the way we responded,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “Obviously we dropped two in a row to some tough opponents. We had another tough opponent tonight, so I was happy we came out and responded well.

“The defense stood tall and then we started rolling on offense.”

After Fleming’s interception, the Indians (7-3) would force six more turnovers (two interceptions and four fumbles) as they gave themselves short fields all night long.

By halftime, Venice was leading, 30-14, and in control.

Though the Knights scored first in the second half, they wouldn’t score again until they recovered a bad snap for a touchdown with 4:13 to go to cut the deficit to 25.


Key Plays: Ben Chisholm recovered a fumble on a kickoff — setting up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Colin Blazek to Weston Wolff on 4th and 6, putting Venice up 14-0.

Wolff later had a 33-yard catch that set up a 1-yard touchdown by Steffan Johnson.

Later in the first half, Johnson had a 75-yard run that set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from Blazek to Dylan Turner to give the Indians a 28-14 lead.

In the second half, Venice forced two fumbles and two interceptions to stay on top.

What it means: Venice avoids losing three straight games for the first time under 14-year head coach John Peacock. More importantly, the Indians will head into the playoffs in two weeks with a 25-point win under their belts against a quality team.

Quote: “I wasn’t aware of that, but I knew something didn’t feel right. It didn’t feel good (losing two in a row). I was sick to my stomach all week thinking about it.” — Peacock on never losing three straight games coaching Venice.

