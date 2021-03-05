DELAND — Before each game and at the end of every practice this season, Venice senior goalkeeper Ashton Pennell practiced defending penalty kicks from her teammates not knowing that the state final would come down to just that.
The Venice and Lourdes Academy girls soccer teams went through 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods without a goal — sending the 6A state championship to penalty kicks on Friday night at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium.
Pennell thwarted two of the Bobcats’ first three kicks while senior teammates Kiki Slattery, Rachel Dalton and Olivia Fair buried their penalty kicks to hold on for a 3-1 win — capturing the first state title in program history.
“Going into PKs, I was very confident in myself and the team,” Pennell said. “We’ve been preparing since last year, and I think we all had that goal in mind.
“It feels amazing because a lot of us were there when we lost last year, and it was just heartbreaking. Going out with a bang is the best.”
The Indians left Spec Martin last year with tears in their eyes and a mission to make it back to the state final.
After a long season that included a district final loss to North Port and two one-goal playoff wins, Venice found itself facing Lourdes Academy once again in the championship round.
The Bobcats entered the state final having allowed just five goals all year, and the Indians knew what they were facing — especially after losing to them last year.
“We had a strategy coming into this game and it worked,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “We were gonna counter and let things happen. I don’t think we gave up many good scoring chances in the second half. We knew we’d be able to counter on them, frustrate them, and get our opportunities.”
Venice and Lourdes Academy each had fleeting chances to score, with most of them coming in the first half. The Indians put up four shots in the first half as the Bobcats seven shots — each with three shots on goal.
There were moments, such as the 27th minute, when Lourdes Academy headed a ball off the top goalpost, and then had a point-blank shot ricochet off a Venice defender.
The Indians had their chances, too, as senior midfielders Rachel Dalton and Eileen Solomon each fired in shots on goal that made Bobcats goalkeeper Mia Alexander work to get in front of the ball.
Still, neither team could gain an edge as the ball was passed back and forth in the midfield for much of the night. In overtime, Venice recorded three shots on goal while Lourdes had two close looks in the 98th minute that were both deflected away.
Then, the soccer state final turned into a game of best-of-five penalty kicks.
After seeing her team’s season end just two years ago to St. Petersburg on penalty kicks, Pennell has spent countless hours training to ensure it wouldn’t happen again.
“I feel like I didn’t have enough practice with them to save them or read them very well,” Pennell said of the regional final loss to St. Pete. “I did take it upon myself to make sure in practice that I was giving my all on them.
“There was a little bit of nerves (tonight), but I’m a captain, so I had to keep my composure for everyone else who was involved. If I would have been nervous, everyone else would have been nervous.”
Once Slattery, Dalton and Fair had recorded their kicks — and Solomon’s was blocked — the Indians needed just one more stop from Pennell to hold on for the state title.
Instead, Bobcats player Coco Aguilar sailed the ball over the goal.
Though the referees didn’t initially blow the whistle, the Indians held a 3-1 lead with only one Bobcat left to shoot. Moments later, the whistles blew and the Indians ran to celebrate together one last time — as champions.
“It’s exciting,” Bolyard said. “You look back on the past of all the girls who have built this program to a pedestal and to get here. It wasn’t just this year. It was all these years combined getting up to this point, and these girls finished it off.
“I’m so proud of them. They faced a lot of adversity this year. It was a rough start. We changed some formations. But they believed in each other, and they didn’t let things get them down. They just kept working and working, and look where we’re at.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.