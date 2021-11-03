The Venice girls golf team saw its season end at the regional tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Summerfield Crossing Golf Club.

The Lady Indians shot a 353 to finish in eighth place out of 12 teams — with only the top three teams advancing to the state championships.

Lily Lapczynski shot a personal-best 82 to lead Venice while Hayli Snaer followed up with an 82 and Elizabeth Ireland shot a 91.

Competing as individuals, North Port players Kaitlyn Rogers (92) and Sydney Stevenson (94) also did not advance past the regional tournament.

