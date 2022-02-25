VENICE — After losing all nine of its games by several scores during its inaugural season in 2018, the Venice High girls lacrosse team just wanted to win a game.
Fast forward four years, and the Lady Indians have turned into one of the most formidable teams in Southwest Florida.
Last season, Venice went undefeated in the regular season and beat Gulf Coast, 16-15, to win its first-ever district title.
After opening the season with a 19-7 loss at Barron Collier on Feb. 18, Venice (1-1) won’t have another undefeated season this year, but it might be better prepared for the playoffs because of it.
“We gave ourselves a very hard schedule this year so that when we get to regionals, we’re not so shocked,” Venice girls lacrosse coach Liz Bacon said minutes after her team wrapped up a 19-3 running-clock win over Sarasota at Powell-Davis Stadium on Wednesday night.
“We’re definitely not going to have an undefeated season this year, but we’ll play better by facing these better teams.”
The Lady Indians lost a few key players to graduation this past offseason, but returned the bulk of their goal-scoring in Sophia Santagata, Gianna Falbo and Kaya Bartlett.
It didn’t take long for that trio to get going against Sarasota.
Santagata and Falbo took turns scoring Venice’s first four points of the match as the Indians jumped out to an early 4-1 lead just over six minutes in.
Less than five minutes later, Bartlett joined in on the fun, too, and all three players had a hat trick — with Venice leading, 9-1.
Even with a comfortable lead, the Indians continued to dominate possession.
Venice put up a barrage of shots on Sarasota, and it was only a matter of time until it reached a 10-goal lead to force a running clock.
In the end, Santagata finished with a game-high eight goals while Falbo (five goals), Bartlett (three goals, one assist) provided frequent firepower.
Eventually, some others got on on the scoreboard as well. Charleigh Morris, Tori Sabadin and Carissa Hudson each added a goal as the lead ballooned.
Meanwhile, sophomore Ava Silvia made five saves in goal as the Sailors struggled to penetrate the Venice defense.
Venice will continue its 13-game season on Tuesday at Manatee, and will play some teams that will challenge them this season, like Community School of Naples (21-2 in 2021) and Saint Stephen’s Episcopal (9-3), among others until the district tournament begins on April 11.
“All of our teammates have been getting better year after year,” said Santagata, a junior who recently committed to play for the University of Akron. “It’s insane this program has only been around for four years. These girls literally started four years ago, and we’re going against a lot of girls who have been playing their whole lives.
“The goal is to repeat again in districts, and win regionals, too,” Santagata added. “I think we can do it. No doubt.”
