VENICE — Leading by just a basket after three quarters, the Venice High girls basketball team pulled away in the final period to defeat Port Charlotte, 50-39, Tuesday night.
The Indians trailed at halftime, but took the lead for good midway through the third quarter, then held the short-handed Pirates scoreless for the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter while sinking 12 of 18 shots from the free throw line.
“I think they got tired and we pulled away in the fourth quarter,” Venice coach Jeremy Martin said. “We’ve been stressing that this year. I’ve got four freshman playing at the same time.
“They’re willing to battle and they love close games. I don’t know why. If they would just make some shots it wouldn’t be close. But they’re battling and getting better.”
Port Charlotte was missing four injured players, and trailed 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, but used a strong second period to take a 25-22 lead into the locker room at halftime led by 10 points from Taylor Paille.
But turnovers and foul trouble proved to be the Pirates undoing in the second half as the Indians went to the line 24 times in the second half to just six for Port Charlotte.
“We missed shots that we usually make,” Martin said. “We moved the ball extremely well and I thought we got the looks we wanted. I was worried about Port Charlotte’s press and we handled it fine. But they do a great job over there and I look forward to battling them again next month.”
Ella Opsatnick led the Indians with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Kiley Poole and Liv Sleight added 12 points apiece and Jayda Lanham had 5 points and 7 rebounds while Makenna Wright had 6 steals. Alysa Taylor led the Pirates with 11 points as Paille was held scoreless in the second half.
Port Charlotte coach Mike Progl did not blame the injuries for the Pirates running out of gas in the fourth quarter.
“They just didn’t listen. You can’t win a game if you don’t listen,” Progl said. “If you don’t listen, nothing else works. So if they listen, we’re fine. If they don’t listen, this is what we get. They’ll have to learn at some point.”
Venice, now 5-2, travels to Imagine School on Friday night. Up next for the Pirates (3-2) is a home game against DeSoto County on Thursday.
