VENICE — It couldn’t have started out much worse for the Venice girls basketball team on Thursday night.
Hosting Lemon Bay, the Lady Indians found themselves trailing, 10-0, barely a minute into the game as Bre Carroll hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Taylor Moormann and Taylor Orris each made a layup.
Still, Venice coach Jeremy Martin wasn’t worried, and for good reason.
His team soon rallied, holding Lemon Bay to just four points the rest of the half on the way to a 37-32 win at the TeePee.
“We were fine. We’ve been there before,” Martin said of the slow start. “I was there last year. They went up 10-0 and they made some really good adjustments. They’re well-coached.
“But I just told the girls, ‘Stay the course. It’s fine. They can’t make shots like that all night long.’ Then we started playing defense.”
Lemon Bay (6-4) made just two more shots — one from Orris and one from Carroll — in the remainder of the first half, allowing Venice (9-2) to catch up.
Magdalena Daukaus broke the drought with a layup four minutes into the first quarter.
From there, the Indians went on a 15-4 run as Jayda Lanham scored six of her team-high 11 points.
Turnovers and foul trouble plagued a young Mantas team all night. They committed 26 turnovers (20 in the first half) and sent Venice to the line for 28 free-throw attempts.
Lemon Bay forced just 15 turnovers and took seven free-throws (none in the first half).
The Mantas wouldn’t go down without a fight, though.
They soon answered back with a rally of their own in the third quarter as Moormann scored six and Madeleine Googins added four — tying the game at 27-27 heading into the final quarter.
“It was a great start,” Mantas coach Jason Jones said. “We just kind of tightened up on offense. We kinda got soft offensively, not gripping through with the ball and being strong with the ball, and we talked about that.
“In the second half, Taylor Orris gets her fourth foul early and we go down eight points. The other girls stepped up and we tied the game and had a chance.”
However, that was as close as Lemon Bay would get to retaking the lead.
Jo Winters gave Venice life off the bench, scoring a quick six points off two free-throws and two layups, grabbed four rebounds, forced a turnover and won a jump ball.
She helped spark the Indians on an 8-4 run and played pivotal defense in the post to keep Lemon Bay from coming within one possession all through the fourth.
Moormann made a 2-pointer and converted one-of-two free-throws down the stretch, but it wasn’t enough as the Indians held on.
Sitting at 9-2, Venice has matched its win total from last year (9-14) and sits three wins away from Martin’s preseason goal of a 12-win season.
“It’s a winning mentality,” Martin said of holding off Lemon Bay in the fourth quarter. “They’re winners. Sometimes I look up and I have three or four freshmen with two seniors guiding them. It’s awesome, and it’s only going to get better.
“They’ve bought in and it’s fun. Hey, 9-2? I’ll take it. If you would’ve told me that at the beginning of the season I would’ve felt like we won the lottery.”
