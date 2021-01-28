VENICE — Following the Venice girls soccer team's 4-2 defeat to Steinbrenner on Dec. 11, some Indians players and coaches expressed their unhappiness with how the season was progressing.
A team meeting followed shortly after, in which everyone shared their concerns.
Since then, Venice (10-3-1) hasn’t lost a game — outscoring the opposition 26-3 as it’s posted a 6-0-1 record over the past six weeks. The Lady Indians continued their dominating play on Thursday night as they closed out the regular season with a 6-0 win over Manatee at Powell-Davis Stadium.
“We had one whole practice where we just sat down and talked for an hour and a half and we all discussed how we felt as a team,” Venice senior goalkeeper and captain Ashton Pennell said. “I think it made us all closer.
“One of the major questions was why we love each other as a team, and we all discussed why we all feel we’re such a family. Everyone was very heartfelt about it.”
The Indians have beaten three top 100 teams in FL — Lakewood Ranch (No. 64), Wiregrass Ranch (No. 93) and Canterbury (No. 31) — on their current unbeaten streak.
Thursday night’s regular season final against Manatee (No. 116 in FL) was essentially a tune-up for next week’s district playoffs, but Venice still didn’t let up.
Megan Davis opened the scoring nine minutes in off a cross from Tatum Schilling, who received the ball off a corner kick.
Eleven minutes later, senior midfielder Rachel Dalton extended the lead with a shot into the right corner of the net from about 25 yards out. Then, six minutes before halftime, senior forward Kiki Slattery sidestepped the Manatee goalkeeper for an easy goal and a 3-0 lead.
It was the first of three goals for Slattery — who also deked out the goalkeeper on her two second-half goals.
Dalton also added another second-half goal — scoring in the final minutes.
Not only did Venice find the back of the net with ease, but it also ground the Hurricanes offense to a halt. Venice out-shot Manatee, 26-2, as the Hurricanes put just one shot on goal all night — a weak dribbler that somehow made it through the Indians' defense.
“I mean, it’s kind of lonely back there, but the defense included me a lot tonight,” said Pennell, who has posted four straight clean sheets. “It was easy to stay involved in the play with my feet and making sure I was getting through-balls.
“I try to direct the team as much as I can.”
With Venice holding a sizable lead and Manatee struggling to get shots off, the Indians subbed in several bench players after the final water break — giving their stars a rest with the district playoffs coming next week, beginning with a district semifinal match next Thursday against the winner of Charlotte vs. Sarasota.
“The big thing right now is the girls are having a good time and they’re playing together,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “You could see it come together in the last couple of weeks.
“Now they’re seeing the potential that we have.”
