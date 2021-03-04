VENICE — The Venice girls soccer team left Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand last year with tear-soaked jerseys and a piece of history — making it further than any Indians team before them.
This time around, however, Venice won’t be satisfied with anything less than a state championship when it plays Lourdes Academy — the team that beat Venice, 2-1, last year — in the state final at 7 p.m. at Spec Martin Stadium.
“I’m really excited,” said senior midfielder Rachel Dalton, who has scored 19 goals and recorded eight assists this year. “I’m a little nervous, but it’s not because I’m not confident in us. I’m really confident in us. I think more so than I was last year. I’m just nervous because it’s a state final game.
“Especially because we’re playing the same team, I think it’s set up perfectly for us. We know what we want and we’ve been here before. We know what it feels like. We know what we’re going in to.”
The Indians (15-4-1, No. 6 in 6A) lost three seniors— Kat Jordan, Mason Schilling and Jamie Gerhart Searles — to graduation, but returned the majority of its lineup this season.
After a tough 0-2 start, Venice quickly adjusted to the losses, going 15-2-1 the rest of the way as it outscored its competition, 87-19. Since a 4-2 loss to Steinbrenner on Dec. 11, Venice has lost just one game — 2-1 to North Port in the district final.
Helping replace the loss of production has been: freshman midfielder Tatum Schilling (four goals, nine assists), freshman forward Indie Rueda (six goals, one assist), sophomore forward Megan Davis (three goals, two assists) and Boston University commit Eileen Solomon (four goals, five assists).
And even though the Indians lost two of the best players in program history in Jordan and Schilling, the team may be even better positioned for success this year.
“I think that’s what’s special about these guys: They’re working as a team,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “They relied a lot on Kat and Mason last year. There were times when you would sit there and watch them watch what Kat and Mason were doing. I take nothing away from those two. They were great players.
“But now, they are counting on each other and doing their jobs more than they did last year.”
It’s not just the offense — led by Kiki Slattery (26 goals) and Dalton — that has led Venice to success this year, either.
The Indians defense — Olivia Fair, Trinity Johnson, Karina Diaz and Sarah Freddolino — and goalkeeper Ashton Pennell have recorded seven clean sheets in the past 10 games and have allowed a team to score more than two goals just twice all season.
“I’m super excited. Last year I was definitely very nervous,” Freddolino said. “But now that we’ve been there and gone through it, I know what to expect, so I’m so excited to play and win.
“The nerves didn’t go away until halftime for me last year. I was so nervous. The other school brought like their entire school to the game and they were so loud. It was definitely very nerve-wracking, but this year we all have a different mentality about it.”
Lourdes Academy, like Venice, isn’t the same team as last year.
The Bobcats lost nine seniors to graduation including Mia Atrio (University of Miami), who scored the game-winning goal last year and Francesa DeZendegui, who scored the game’s opening goal.
Lourdes, however, has won back-to-back state championships for a reason.
This season, the Bobcats have gone 12-2-1 on the way to a No. 9 ranking in the U.S. behind a nearly impenetrable defense.
Lourdes has allowed just five goals all year — two over its past eight games — as it has suffocated teams.
Forward Olivia Borroto (11 goals, nine assists) and midfielder Coco Aguilar (10 goals, four assists) lead the offense, but no other Bobcat has scored more than five goals.
“They were a really good one-two touch team,” Dalton said. “They worked well as a team. They weren’t very individual. They also did a good job man-marking us, taking out players who were really good and they knew we used a lot.
“We weren’t ready for that because a lot of the teams we played didn’t do that. We needed to do a better job taking their players out of the game.”
Neither Venice nor Lourdes Academy is the same team as last year, but each has made its way back to the final round with similar styles.
The way both teams’ defense have been playing, whoever is crowned as state champions could likely come down to one or two key moments.
“You know they’re gonna have the same style,” Bolyard said of the Bobcats. “We’re expecting another hard-fought game from them. It’s probably gonna be a 1-0 or a 2-1 game.”
