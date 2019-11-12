The season officially began for the Venice girls soccer team on Tuesday night at Lakewood Ranch, and it didn’t take long for the Lady Indians to get back into the swing of things after going undefeated in last year's regular season.
Venice opened with a shot on goal in the first minute and didn’t let up from there, finishing with 20 shots (14 on goal) on the way to a 4-0 win over the Mustangs in which four different players scored.
“Everybody saw playing time. Everyone had good time on the field and we had four different scorers, so it was good,” Venice coach Gary Bolyard said. “Our defense has been stepping up. They’re young and they’re gonna learn as it goes. They’ll get stronger as the year goes on.”
Senior forward Mason Schilling got the offense going with a pass to Kiki Slattery directly in front of the Mustangs goal for a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. With Venice (1-0) not surrendering a single shot in the first half, that would be all the Indians would need.
Venice spent nearly the entire first half on Lakewood Ranch’s side of the field, though the Mustangs had the ball near the Indians’ goal in the 27th minute. Venice defender Audrey Ayette cleared the ball, but cracked heads with a Mustangs player in the process — suffering a cut over her eye that caused her to leave the game.
The Indians would have kept it at 1-0 heading into halftime, but senior forward Kat Jordan found herself unguarded about 25 yards out and sent in a looping kick over the goalkeeper’s head with a minute left in the half.
It was another quick start to open the second half for Venice as Jamie Gerhart-Searles found Maddie Krause in the 45th minute to make it 3-0. The Indians kept peppering the goal with four more shots on goal in the next 13 minutes before Gerhart-Searles took advantage of a deflection off a header by Jordan to take a commanding 4-0 lead.
The first shot for Lakewood Ranch didn’t come until the 47th minute of the game, and while the Mustangs registered three shots on goal after that, only one had a real chance of going in.
Mustangs freshman forward Makena Murack beat an Indians defender in the 78th minute and had a one-on-one opportunity with Venice goalkeeper Ashton Pennell, but the junior laid out to her right at the last second to slap the ball away, preserving the shutout.
Venice will get its first big test of the season this Saturday when it travels to play 11-time 3A state champion American Heritage at noon.
“We’ve got a tough game this Saturday,” Bolyard said. “It’s a big game for us. We’re playing a team that has a good reputation. In 2015 they were national champions and they were the 3A state champs last year.”
