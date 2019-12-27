There was little Venice could do to stop the bleeding in a 21-point loss to Lennard in the opening game of the Ryan D. Provencher Holiday Shootout on Saturday.
Indians coach John Flynn said the team was just a bit too confident heading in, which resulted in sloppy play and unforced errors in a 77-56 loss.
“We got off to a bad start, couldn’t make a shot, couldn’t defend anybody. Couldn’t do anything,” Flynn said. “You can’t have that effort in the City of Palms and then do this. We come in like we’re the man and everything’s good, not gonna happen. We came in here and got blown out. But (Lennard) came ready to play. (Our players) just think they can walk in and do whatever they want. You have to be prepared.”
The teams were relatively even in the first half.
Venice used a nine-point second quarter from senior Malachi Wideman to cut the lead to five at the half. Wideman hit a fadeaway jumper and a layup before forcing a turnover to end the second quarter.
But then came a disastrous third quarter that saw the Indians miss their first five shots and Lennard capitalized with a 9-0 run, which was eventually stopped by a Vince Marino 3-pointer for Venice.
From there it got worse as Wideman, who was struggling in the second half to begin with, got two second-half technical fouls that caused him to miss the remaining seven minutes of the game. He finished with 11 points.
“We take a couple of steps forward and then a couple of steps back. We’ve done it all year,” Flynn said. “We need to get three or four steps forward. We’re getting into January. Technical fouls, stupid stuff, it’s ridiculous.”
Lennard took a 49-30 advantage by the end of the third quarter and cruised the rest of the way.
Venice got a slight spark in the fourth quarter from guard Christian Rodriguez, who scored all 14 of his points in the final quarter. But defensively the Indians had little answer for the Longhorns.
Lennard’s Donato Blue scored 12 of his 21 points in the final quarter to seal the win and teammate Dante Vaughn added 20 for the game.
The Indians will try and reignite their confidence today against Oviedo at 3 p.m. And beforehand, Flynn is going against his typical grain by holding practice before the game in hopes of getting a different level of play.
“We’ll find out tomorrow,” Flynn said. “That will be the litmus test. Are they gonna respond or are they gonna do the same thing? It’s in their court.”
Charlotte 66, Gate City 59
Charlotte High coach Tom Massolio knew who he had to focus on in the Tarpons matchup with Gate City on Friday, but instead he made sure to limit his supporting cast.
The Tarpons had no answer for Blue Devils guard Bradley Dean, who scored 37 of his team’s 59 points, going virtually shot for shot with Charlotte.
But Charlotte was able to quell the rest of the roster en route to a 66-59 win over the 2018 Virginia state champs on the first day of the Ryan D. Provencher Holiday Shootout hosted by Lemon Bay.
“It’s a good win, we know they’re a very high caliber team,” Massolio said. “They run a lot of good stuff. But we have I think four guys that can give us double digits on any night. In our scheme, the more guys we have that can score like we do, the better off we are.
Dean had his way in the first half, scoring Gate City’s first 17 points. In fact, it wasn’t until the four minute mark in the second quarter that someone not named Dean made a basket.
The goal was to limit those around him and make him take contested shots. That kind of worked, but Dean made them pay at the line as well with 15 free throws in the game.
“He was really quick and had a shot and was able to drive,” said freshman John Gamble, who was tasked with guarding Dean for much of the night.
“Just trying to stop him from driving to the rim and make him make tough shots, but then he’s pulling it from 40 feet. It was a tough task, but I was ready to step up. I noticed when I kept my hand up it created a little distance and tat helped me stay with him.”
Even with only one player to stop, the Tarpons failed to extend its lead as the fourth quarter waned. But Gamble stepped up in crunch time, hitting a shot and a dunk back to back to push the lead to eight with just over 2:00 left.
Faustin Phanor then got an offensive rebound with a putback and a key defensive rebound to seal the game late.
Tre Carroll led the Tarpons with 25 points followed by Tyrik Gainer with 18 and Gamble with 14.
Charlotte plays Merrill (Wisconsin) today at 4:30 p.m.
Merrill 49, Port Charlotte 46
The Pirates were a half-court heave away from heading to overtime, but instead a highly-touted matchup with Wisconsin’s Merrill High School turned into a learning experience as the Pirates fall 49-46.
The two teams stayed close throughout with neither team holding more than a six-point lead in the second half. It was a defensive struggle and both sides made baskets hard to come by.
Despite not scoring a point in the fourth quarter until the 30 second mark, the Pirates’ defense held to force some late-game drama.
After Alex Perry hit a 3-pointer with under 30 seconds to go to cut it to three, a 10-second violation called on Merrill gave Port Charlotte a chance. But that chance was swiftly taken away after Logan Rogers was called for a pushoff on the potential game-tying possession.
The two teams traded free throws, which set up the final shot with 2.7 seconds remaining, but it went wide left.
Perry had 14 points in the game and Rogers added 10 more.
“It was a learning experience for us,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “There were a few possessions. We take the lead and are up by two and the next three possessions, we get called for a foul, they walk to the foul line and make two shots. We come back and shoot a bad shot and they go right back down and get the 3-point play. You have to be disciplined, but I was proud overall of our effort.”
Port Charlotte plays Gate City at 6 p.m.
Community Christian 40, Oasis 36
The Mustangs got a win on Day 1, keeping Oasis winless on the year with a 40-36 win.
It was a slow start in the first quarter, but Brandon Hill got the Mustangs going with six straight points at the midway point in the quarter. Drew Carter added two free throws to keep the score tied 8-8 by quarters end.
In the final quarter, Community Christian outscored the Sharks 12-7 with two 3s from Rodney Anicet to seal the win.
Hill dominated with an 18-point afternoon. Anicet added 8 and Carer added 7. The Mustangs were playing without senior guard Ethan Bray.
Oviedo 66, North Port 36
North Port struggled offensively, missing six of its opening seven shots in a 66, 33 loss to Oviedo.
The Bobcats’ first basket came near the four minute mark, but by then they had dug a 10-0 hole. By halftime they trailed 32-15.
Leading the Bobcats in scoring was Justin Barolette with 8, Kevin Riley with 6 and Devin Riley with 5. North Port faces Oasis on Day 2 at 1:30.
Mariner 80, Lemon Bay 62
The Tritons came in on a seven-game win streak, but the Mantas gave them a fight for much of the game to cap off Day 1.
Lemon Bay led 35-34 midway through the third quarter, but couldn’t quite hold on as Mariner pulled away in the fourth.
Caleb Geisendorfer led with a 35-point night followed by Zak Morril with 10. Lemon Bay draws Lennard to cap off Day 2 at 7:30 p.m.
SFCA 72, DeSoto County 52
The Southwest Florida Christian offense has been hot to start the year and that continued with a 20-point win over DeSoto.
Leading for Desoto was Nasir Gilchrist with 15 and Tony Blanding with 10.
