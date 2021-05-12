After allowing the public to buy tickets to the first four rounds of playoff games, Venice High will be restricting ticket sales for this Friday’s regional final softball game to the family of players and coaches.
The baseball team — which plays at Gulf Coast tonight in the regional semifinals — would also be prohibited from selling tickets to the public for Saturday’s regional championship at Venice High if the Indians can get past the Sharks.
Venice High athletic director Pete Dombroski said withholding ticket sales from the public was the best way to ensure family members of players can be guaranteed access to the stands.
The announcement was issued by Dombroski on Wednesday morning following a edict from Sarasota County athletic director James Slaton about the school board’s 25 percent capacity policy.
“If I open it up to the public, then families are going to miss their student-athlete play, and I couldn’t do that,” Dombroski said.
“The last game (softball regional semifinal on Tuesday) I was over capacity a bit and it just wasn’t safe. The school board says we have to have 25 percent capacity. Those are the instructions I’m given and the rules I have to follow.”
Not everyone is pleased with the decision.
“It’s obviously an impact,” Venice softball coach Steve Constantino said of losing the community’s in-person support. “I mean, the kids fed off it so much. The fact that the baseball boys came last night to cheer for them was great. There’s such a good relationship between softball and baseball at our school.
“I 100 percent disagree with it. We’ve played at how many schools this year? 10 different schools? And not one school in Sarasota County followed the capacity rule all year. I think it’s absurd. For this to all of a sudden come up as a big deal now? That doesn’t sit well with me.”
The stands for both the Indians baseball and softball teams have been near capacity throughout the playoffs, but that might not mean that attendance has been above the 25 percent limit.
For instance, the softball field has a capacity of roughly 600 people, but that doesn’t mean those allowed in don’t cram close together.
If that doesn’t distort the image of one-fourth capacity enough, the baseball and softball fields are in one connected complex, and if both teams are playing at once, fans are free to roam between fields.
“If you look at their ticket sales, they have not (been going over capacity),” Slaton said. “They’ve been right at 25 percent capacity. I think they do have room for folks to space out, but some people choose not to do that.”
The softball field has a one-quarter capacity of about 150 people — meaning players and coaches on both sides will be given four tickets each to distribute. That means there will still be roughly 80-90 Venice fans in attendance.
The baseball team, meanwhile, can sell up to 250 tickets because the stadium provides more room. Indians baseball coach Craig Faulkner said the loss of community support would still be felt, though.
“We’re always going to do what the school board wants to do, and we’ll follow whatever their policy is,” he said. “It’s always great to have a big home crowd because no one has home crowds like we do. We have such a supportive community. It’s nice when they’re able to see the game, and they feel like they’re a big part of it.
“It’s unfortunate that the fans are not going to get to watch these kids play. The players will miss that fun atmosphere, but we will follow school board policy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.