ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Andrea Saxman places at state, Kirby Schmitz leads Charlotte Feb 21, 2023

GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON Charlotte's Kirby Schmitz hits a jump shot over Largo's Preston Church during Thursday night's Regional game at Charlotte High School. SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS BLAKE

ANDREA SAXMAN
Venice girls weightlifting, senior

Andrea Saxman finished a girls weightlifting career with a Top 10 finish at the State Championship held Saturday in Lakeland. Saxman was the leader all season for Venice and the only member of the team to finish in the Top 10 for her weight class.

Saxman took ninth place in 3A schools in the 139 weight class with a 325 combined total.

Earlier in the season, Saxman finished first in her weight class during the Sarasota County Meet.

KIRBY SCHMITZ
Charlotte High School boys basketball

Kirby Schmitz had 19 points as the Tarpons defeated Largo, 64-56, in a Class 6A-Region 3 quarterfinal matchup Thursday at Wally Keller Gymnasium.

"(Kirby) Schmitz played the best game he's played all year," Charlotte coach Mike Williams said. "He just looked phenomenal."

Along with Schmitz, John Gamble, Chris Cornish and Jordan Attia were in double-digits in the victory.

"They did an absolute phenomenal job tonight," Williams said.
