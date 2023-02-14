Tessa O’Leary and her Venice teammates are 20-5 on the season after a huge, and loud, win Thursday night in the Region 7A-3 quarterfinals.
Taking on Sarasota for the third time the season became a “battle, battle, battle” for the squad, head coach Jeremy Martin said.
Tessa O’Leary lead the Lady Indians on Thursday night, putting up 22 points for the team.
“Tessa had a great game,” Martin said.
It was a team effort, which O’Leary paced on Thursday.
They traveled to face off against No. 2 Plant late Tuesday.
“They’re a really good team but we’re up for it,” Martin said.
The Lady Indians squad have not lost a game in 2023.
JOSH LIM
Venice tennis, senior
A new edition to the Venice High School tennis seniors, Josh Lim was moved to No. 1 singles and has scored two straight victories in that position after, the previous match, winning his No. 2 singles competition.
He’s also 2-1 in doubles to start his Venice career.
Lim recently moved to Venice from Illinois and has been a strong edition for an already strong Venice tennis squad.
Both boys and girls squads are 3-0 going into this week.
Lim defeated Lemon Boy’s Stevie Ethier in two sets, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday.
In his first competition for Venice a week ago, Lim won his match against a Bishop Verot opponent in two sets, 4-0, 4-0. On Monday, he won in a match at Bradenton Christian and another doubles match with Evan VanBuskirk.
With Venice teammates, including the No. 1 doubles tandem of Seth Neitlich and Charlie Siddons that reached the Florida state title match before falling a year ago, the Venice team is looking to have a strong year.
The teams has matches at North Port on Wednesday and hosts St. Stephens on Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.