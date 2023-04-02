One sure sign that the prep baseball season is entering the most important stretch of the regular season is the release of the first FHSAA rankings.
This week’s release, which came out on Monday, was based on all games through March 26 and Venice is the area’s top dog.
The FHSAA computer rankings are an important component of postseason play. Districts tournaments are seeded by ranking and at-large regional playoff berths are determined by them, as well.
Typically, the goal is for a team to get itself among a region’s top eight teams which, barring an upset victory in a district tournament, practically guarantees a region at-large bid.
There is plenty of work remaining for all Sun Preps teams and, fortunately, there is still time to get that work done.
Here’s a look at where every Sun Preps team stands, according to the FHSAA data, in order of ranking.
VENICE
The Indians (8-4) have won six of their past seven games, including victories over Sarasota, Island Coast and Out-of-Door. They are ranked No. 62 in the state overall and No. 19 in Class 7A. Of more importance is their No. 7 ranking in Region 7A-2. On the surface, that puts Venice in a tenuous position to make the regional round.
In reality, the lone team in front of Venice in district play is Sarasota, so if the Indians can hold serve in the district tournament, then knock off the Sailors in a potential championship meeting, all is well.
Should they not be able to do so, the Indians can definitely improve their overall standing with the games remaining on their schedule. Rematches with Jesuit (No. 2 in the state) and Sarasota loom. A home-and-home series with Calvary Christian, the state’s No. 16 team, should help, as well.
LEMON BAY
The Manta Rays (11-3) are in the best shape of all area teams, checking in at No. 2 in Region 4A-3. They are ranked No. 114 overall and No. 11 in Class 4A.
Lemon Bay’s losses have come against Sarasota, defending 4A champion Island Coast (now in Class 5A) and … um … Cardinal Mooney. If you want to read about a logic hole in the FHSAA process, consider this: The Cougars are 2-11 on the season and ranked No. 340 in the state. Those two wins are against the Mantas and Venice.
Not so fast. Cardinal Mooney has played the state’s 12th most-difficult schedule. The Cougars are an absolute threat to win their districts.
NORTH PORT
The Bobcats (6-5) are No. 200 overall, No. 49 in Class 7A and, distressingly, No. 15 in Region 7A-2. Despite the fact they appear improved over last season, the road to the postseason is daunting.
District mates Sarasota, Venice and Lakewood Ranch are all in front of North Port in the region rankings.
Four of North Port’s five losses have come to teams ranked ahead of them in the FHSAA data.
CHARLOTTE
The Tarpons (5-8) are in an interesting spot at this point in the season. They haven’t been able to put everything together on a consistent basis just yet, but find themselves No. 8 in Region 6A-3.
At present, Charlotte is No. 242 overall and No. 43 in Class 6A, which hints at their region being somewhat soft.
PORT CHARLOTTE
The Pirates (6-7) find themselves a little buried in Region 5A-3, ranked No. 15. They are No. 316 overall and No. 44 in Class 5A.
Port Charlotte is in defending Class 4A state champion Island Coast’s district.
Coach Tim Roberson has lamented the team’s inability to keep the line moving despite starting most games on a tear at the plate.
IMAGINE
The Sharks (6-4) are No. 324 overall, No. 32 in Class 2A and No. 12 in Region 2A-3.
The truly bad news for Imagine is the presence of Out-of-Door in their district. While it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that the Sharks could pull off an upset in the district tournament, Imagine’s best bet is to close out the regular season with as much momentum as it can muster.
DESOTO COUNTY
The Bulldogs (3-8) have been a program interrupted this season. At No. 355 overall and No. 49 in Class 4A, it would seem their playoff hopes are slim.
That is not the case.
DeSoto County is No. 9 in Region 4A-3, despite the fact it wound up on the road for a very long time while lights were replaced at the Bulldogs’ home field.
DeSoto’s remaining schedule is full of intrigue and opportunity.
