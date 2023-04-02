Venice Jackson Lucas

Venice pitcher Jackson Lucas loses his hat while striking out a Palmetto batter.

 gondolier photo by justin fennell

One sure sign that the prep baseball season is entering the most important stretch of the regular season is the release of the first FHSAA rankings.

This week’s release, which came out on Monday, was based on all games through March 26 and Venice is the area’s top dog.


