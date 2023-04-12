The Sun Preps area will be well represented this coming weekend at the boys state weightlifting championships.
The event takes place all day Saturday at Lakeland’s RP Funding Center, beginning at 8 a.m. with the final round competitions starting at 6 p.m.
Charlotte swept the team titles at this past weekend’s Region 3A-3 meet in Lakeland. Nine lifters advanced to state Olympic competition while 10 will compete in the Traditional championships.
Logan Schtur (119), Ryland Tolliver (129), Zach Anderson (139), Oliver Jen (139), Nate Smith (154), Charles Culver (169), Nikko Frattarelli (238) and Casey Wood (unlimited) will compete in both disciplines. Hayden Anthony advanced to state at Olympic unlimited while Brendan Chavarria will compete in the Traditional unlimited class. Thomas Langenberg (129) also reached state in Traditional competition.
Venice finished second behind Charlotte in the Traditional competition last weekend and will be represented by six wrestlers on Saturday: Bryce Fraser (129), Aiden DeBrun (129), Remy Frick (139), Max Hale (154), David Galloway (219) and Collin Adkins (unlimited).
North Port’s Osiah Maldonado (unlimited) advanced to state where he will competed in both competitions.
At the Region 2A-4 meet at Lemon Bay, the Mantas finished second in Traditional and won the Olympic competition. Port Charlotte took third in the Olympic competition.
Lemon Bay will be represented by 10 lifters in the Olympic discipline and seven in Traditional. Alexander Truisi (129), Max Martin (129), Andrew Cazares (154), Carson Moore (183), Landon Spanninger (219) and Owen Tannehill (238) will compete in both divisions.
Austin Van Amburg (139), AJ Hua (154), Nash Dowd (169) and Daniel Romanelli will vie in the Olympic competition while Ashton Tucker (169) joins the Manta Rays’ Traditional contingent.
Port Charlotte will see a whopping 11 Pirates competing in the Olympic meet: Daniel Bailey (119), Anh Tran (119), Chris Fay (129), Juluis Roach (154), Moises Torres (169), Andrew Harris (169), Edd Guerrier (199), Desmond Hough (199), Grand LaBallister (219), Tyler Dampier (238) and Jayce Marcum (unlimited).
Ike Perry (154) will join Bailey, Hough, Guerrier, Dampier and Marcum in the Traditional meet.
Imagine’s Jeremiah Richards will vie for a spot on the Class 1A podium while competing in the 183-pound Olympic class.
