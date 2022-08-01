Fresh off a dominant season that ended in an 8A state championship, Venice coach John Peacock doesn’t believe the expectations are much different for the Indians.
“I think the expectation has always been the same, but it’s maybe more of a reality,” he said shortly after wrapping up the first practice of the fall season on Monday evening. “We’ve been in the state semis for six years. so the expectation has always been there.
“I think now, the realization that we should might be greater.”
It might take some time for Venice to live up to the hype this season.
Keyon Sears returns as the lone full-time starter from last season’s offense, and while cornerback Elliot Washington II (Penn State commit) and defensive end Damon Wilson II (5-star recruit) return to the defense, experience runs thin on that side of the ball, too.
Some of the team’s biggest question marks come at offensive line and linebacker.
Matthew Peavley — who started last season before an injury — is the lone returner on the offensive line and all four of last year’s starting linebackers have since graduated.
Fortunately for Venice, any of its flaws are likely to exposed quickly.
The team will debut at home against IMG Academy for a Kickoff Classic game on Aug. 19, followed by a slate of opponents including St. Frances Academy, Miami Northwestern and Chaminade-Madonna — all former state or national champion teams.
“We lost to Lakeland by a touchdown (in the spring game), and now, we might have nine new starters,” Peacock said, adding that the Dreadnaughts are the top threat to the Indians in Class 4-Suburban. “Today, we’re better than we were then.”
