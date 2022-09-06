Hayden Wolff has plenty of experience playing quarterback for Old Dominion after fighting his way into the starting job at mid-season on two different occasions.
This season, Wolff has had the chance to start from Week 1.
The former Lemon Bay and Venice High quarterback ran with the opportunity this past Friday in Norfolk, Virginia — leading the Monarchs to a 20-17 upset win over Virginia Tech to open the season, causing fans to storm the field.
Though his stat line wasn’t flashy (14-of-35 passing for 165 yards and no scores), his lack of mistakes — especially committing no turnovers — kept his team in the game long enough to win.
Wolff has already proved to be a winner at the college level. He finished last season with a 5-2 record in starts as the Monarchs rallied from a 1-6 start to a 6-6 finish that included a berth in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The now-redshirt sophomore finished last year with 1,933 yards and 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions over 10 games (seven starts).
Friday night against the Hokies, Wolff spread the ball to seven receivers, none more than Ali Jennings, who had five receptions for 122 yards.
Now a part of the Sun Belt Conference, Wolff and the Monarchs will compete against teams such as App State, Marshall, Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern this season.
But it wasn’t just Wolff who had an impressive debut to the 2022 season this past week.
Here’s how the other Indians in college football did in Week 1:
2022 Graduating Class
Jayshon Platt — Florida Atlantic freshman WR
Platt is already carving out a role for himself on special teams as a freshman in Boca Raton.
The former Indian has made both of the Owls’ kickoff returns this season — for 24 and 19 yards — one in a 43-13 win over the Charlotte 49ers on Aug. 27 and one in a 41-38 loss to Ohio this past Saturday.
Platt also made his first collegiate reception for 14 yards in the win over Charlotte.
Omari Hayes — Florida Atlantic freshman WR
Has not recorded any stats through two games with the Owls.
Myles Weston — Mercer freshman DB
Made one solo tackle in a 63-13 win over Morehead State on Aug. 27. Did not record any stats this past weekend in a 42-16 loss to Auburn.
DJ Escort — Murray State freshman RB
Did not record any stats in a 63-10 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday.
Makhete Gueye — Louisville freshman OL
Did not play in a 31-7 loss to Syracuse this past weekend.
David Raney — Navy freshman OL
Did not play in a 14-7 loss to Delaware this past weekend.
Riley Cleary — Tennessee Martin freshman OL
Did not play in a 42-25 win over Western Illinois last Thursday.
Austin Bray — Tennessee Martin freshman TE
Did not play in a 42-25 win over Western Illinois last Thursday.
Logan Ballard — Seton Hill freshman LB
Did not play in a 25-11 loss to Wheeling University last Thursday.
Martin Ramos — Berry College freshman RB
Did not record any stats in a 31-24 win over Maryville College this past weekend.
2021 Graduating Class
Charles Brantley — Michigan State sophomore CB
Led the Spartans defense with six solo tackles (10 total) along with a half tackle for loss and a pass breakup in a 35-13 win over Western Michigan last Friday.
Weston Wolff — Maryland sophomore TE
Did not record any stats in a 31-10 win over Buffalo this past weekend.
Ethan Mort — UCF sophomore OL
Played in his first college game in a 56-10 win over South Carolina State last Thursday.
Colin Blazek — Ball State freshman QB
Did not play in a 59-10 loss to Tennessee this past Thursday.
2020 Graduating Class
Thomas Shrader — Florida State redshirt sophomore OL
Appeared in a 47-7 win over Duquense this past weekend — his first game action since returning from a leg injury.
Garrett French — UCF redshirt sophomore TE
Did not record any stats in a 56-10 win over SC State last week.
Malachi Wideman — Jackson State redshirt sophomore WR
Did not record any stats in a 59-3 win over Florida A&M this past weekend.
2019 Graduating Class
Nick Giacolone — New Mexico State redshirt sophomore LB
Has played in both games for the Aggies so far, recording six total tackles (four solo), a half tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.
His best performance came this past weekend with five total tackles (four solo) and the QB hit in 38-0 loss to Minnesota.
Sam Whitney — Furman senior WR
Recorded his first-ever college catch — for minus-3 yards — this past Thursday in a 52-0 win over North Greenville.
Noah Carr — Georgetown senior DB
Made one tackle in a 43-12 win over Marist this past weekend.
Marlem Louis — Richmond redshirt junior DL
Had two tackles (one solo) and a quarterback hit this past weekend 34-17 loss to Virginia.
Zach Fryar — UTEP redshirt sophomore TE
Has appeared in both games for the Miners, recording a catch for five yards in a 45-13 loss to No. 7 Oklahoma this past weekend.
Zack Sessa — USF redshirt sophomore K
Did not record any stats in a 50-21 loss to BYU this past weekend.
