Wolff

Hayden Wolff has won six straight games as the starting quarterback for the Old Dominion Monarchs, including a 20-17 upset over Virginia Tech this past week. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF OLD DOMINION ATHLETICS

Hayden Wolff has plenty of experience playing quarterback for Old Dominion after fighting his way into the starting job at mid-season on two different occasions.

This season, Wolff has had the chance to start from Week 1.


