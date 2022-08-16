VENICE — Life as the starting quarterback of the Venice High football team has started off easy enough for Brooks Bentley, but that won’t be the case Friday night.
The senior transfer from Gaither has already endeared himself to teammates, won the starting job and made a few highlight plays in a spring game loss at Lakeland.
Friday night at Powell-Davis Stadium, Bentley will stare down one of the tallest tasks for any high school quarterback in the country — facing IMG Academy.
“It’s a great opportunity,” he said. “No one in the country is going to make us better, and we know what we’re going up against. It’s a highly scouted national team. We’re gonna have to be ready.
“Everyone on our schedule is going to be tough, but we have to take advantage of it and learn from it. It’s not gonna get any easier. We have to accept that.”
It won’t just be Bentley debuting against the Ascenders.
Venice has added several other transfer players, such as tight end Fin Jones, receiver Ryan Matulevich, defensive end Eli Jones, and a couple of rotational players on the offensive line.
But even though the 3-star quarterback will be leading a nearly new cast of characters on offense, Venice coach John Peacock said he isn’t concerned.
“To be honest, I’m not worried at all about Brooks. He’s gonna be fine,” Peacock said. “Actually, if we can get him time, he’s gonna have a great night, but getting him time is going to be tough. Brooks is a competitor. He’s very smart. He makes great decisions. I’m not worried about him.
“I want to see how our offensive line competes. I want to see how Fin (Jones) plays. We haven’t seen him in a game yet. I want to see how our receivers catch the ball, and see if they’re scared.”
Though Venice returns more talent and experience on defense — namely 5-star defensive end Damon Wilson II and 4-star cornerback Elliot Washington II (a Penn State commit) — there won’t be any units that aren’t tested against IMG.
The Ascenders’ national team is ranked No. 1 in FL and No. 4 in the U.S. according to an annual preseason ranking by MaxPreps, and is loaded with some of the best college prospects in the country.
In total, IMG features 15 4-star players and two 5-star players, with three sophomores knocking on the door of 4-star status, too.
Those players will be littered across the field, playing positions such as quarterback, running back, offensive tackle, wide receiver, tight end, defensive tackle, edge rusher, linebacker, cornerback and safety.
“I told the guys, ‘They’re gonna be 3-4 inches taller than you,’” Peacock said. “That’s where a lot of the (college) recruiting comes in. If Keyon Sears was 6-foot-2, he’d be 5-stars as well. If Matt Peavley was 6-foot-5 and bench pressing what he does, he’d be a 5-star.
“I think that’s gonna be the big difference. They’re gonna be a lot taller than us, and more physically developed.”
Some of the very-best standouts include 5-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa (a Miami commit), 5-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba, 4-star cornerback Desmond Ricks, 4-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, 4-star athlete Jonathan Echols, 4-star running back Jerrick Gibson and 4-star edge rusher Jayden Wayne (another Miami commit).
Last season, IMG Academy went 9-1 as it demolished most of its opponents until it faced St. Frances Academy on Nov. 19 and lost, 34-24.
St. Frances is also on this year's Venice schedule.
All of the success and acclaim that IMG Academy has garnered over the years begs the question, why would Venice play such a team?
“Everyone looks at this game and goes, ‘Why the hell is Venice playing IMG?’ Well, I’m going to find out who is going to compete against a guy who is bigger, faster and stronger than them,” Peacock said. “There will be times throughout the season where a guy will have to go against someone like that. Maybe not across the board, but maybe one guy.
“If I can turn on the film this Saturday morning and I can say, ‘He shied away from competition,’ we need to find someone to fill that spot.”
Last meeting: 46-7 IMG Academy win on Aug. 23, 2019
Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, WR Rkisch Hyppolite, S Sage Youtzy.
Prediction: 35-14 IMG Academy
