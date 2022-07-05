There are countless athletes, coaches and teams who have made their mark on Venice sports history.
So much so that it’s hard to keep up with it all, let alone remember exactly how it happened.
Lucky for you, that’s where the Venice Gondolier comes in handy.
The Gondolier has been there for all of the big moments in Venice to tell the story.
This summer, we’re looking back at some of that sports history, week-by-week.
This week, we’ll remember how a legendary defensive coordinator got his start, a tragic recruitment of a former Indian great, a former Stone Crab taking MLB by storm and a former Indian being plenty happy after he wasn't selected in the MLB Draft.
A reminder of the rules: This list will contain moments, achievements, and flashbacks of this current week from 2005 (as far back as our archives go) to this past year.
Here’s some of the most memorable moments from July 3 — July 10, as told by the Venice Gondolier:
Larry Shannon named defensive coordinator
When John Peacock took over as head varsity coach of the Venice High football team prior to the 2007 season, he wasted no time assembling his coaching staff.
One of the first moves he made was promoting Larry Shannon — the running backs and defensive line coach as well as the special teams coordinator — to defensive coordinator in early July of ’07.
Shannon brought ample experience with him.
The Starke, Florida, native played as a wide receiver for East Carolina University — where he first met Peacock — before going on to a brief NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Upon his retirement from the league, Shannon returned to ECU as an assistant coach while he completed his master’s degree in exercise and sports science in the early 2000’s.
After graduating from ECU with his master’s, Shannon relocated back to Florida, and has been with the Venice Indians ever since.
“We’re going to try to do some new things to fit our personnel,” Shannon said of the Venice High defense heading into his first season as coordinator. “We’re going to run an entirely new defense than what we ran in the past. The last few years, Venice has run the 5-3. This year, we’re going to install the 4-4. It fits our personnel.
“We’re going to try to be an aggressive defense/ We’re going to make it difficult for the opposing offense. We’re teaching the guys to swarm the football, and that’ll be our trademark. We want to be aggressive and have fun.”
Fifteen years later, Shannon is still the defensive coordinator under Peacock, the Indians still run a 4-4 defense, and the team has won a pair of state championships along the way.
— Original reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Debbie Kiewiet
Phillips denied UF admission
Omari Phillips was one of the better-regarded prospects in high school football class of 2012 as a four-star athlete with offers to several Power-5 universities.
The talented Venice High defensive tackle put an end to the process early when he committed to play for the University of Florida as a sophomore.
However, just when Phillips was ready to move up to Gainesville, he learned that he was denied admission to his surprise — perplexing him and his stepfather, Damon Wilson.
Phillips tried to appeal the ruling, but was not granted an appeal due to a lack of new information regarding the ruling, the Venice Gondolier reported in July of 2012.
“I know Miami is one that is tops,” Wilson told the Gondolier at the time. “Outside of that, he has a lot of attention. Now we are in the process of starting all over again.
“…I was the first one to say he should honor his commitment (originally). I was the one who stood in the way of a lot of coaches talking to him.”
Eventually, Phillips wound up at the University of Tennessee as one of the Volunteers’ best-ranked recruits. However, Phillips lasted just one season at Tennessee before he was released from the team. Today, Wilson is managing another high-profile recruitment process as his son, Damon Wilson II, is also a four-star athlete — at defensive end — and is being recruited by just about every major football program in the nation.
— Original reporting by former Venice Gondolier sports editor Perry D. Pentz
Mature McLanahan shines with Stone Crabs
Not too long ago, baseball die-hards could travel down to Port Charlotte to watch some of the Rays’ next generation of players cut their teeth in one of the lowest rungs of professional baseball.
This time in 2019, fans packed the stands for many of Shane McLanahan’s starts on the mound. The uber-talented left-handed pitcher had local ties — he played at Cape Coral High School and was drafted out of USF in Tampa — and plenty of hype.
A top prospect since he arrived at USF, McLanahan was a first-round selection in the MLB Draft by the Rays, and he has lived up to his promise.
The now-25-year-old Rays ace is 9-3 with a 1.74 ERA and 133 strikeouts in a team-high 98 1/3 innings this season as one of the front-runners for the American League Cy Young award.
When he was in Port Charlotte a few years ago, however, McLanahan had to humble himself before he could ascend to stardom.
“In college, I didn’t do as good of a job as I could have in handling it all,” McClanahan told the The Daily Sun at the time. “Personally, I think I might’ve gotten caught up in the expectations and let it get to me a little bit.
“One thing I really learned over the past year is to play the game for the right reason. Don’t pitch to get drafted, play because you love the game. Love the teammates around you. If you play the game the right way, the game sees that and things will start to go your way a little bit.”
— Original reporting by former Sun sports writer Jacob Hoag
Robertson readies for unknown of MLB Draft
There have been some special baseball players to come out of Venice High School, but not many, if any, have been as ranked as highly as Michael Robertson.
The speedy contact-hitting center fielder was ranked inside the top 100 prospects of the 2021 MLB Draft by both The Athletic and MLB.com — two of the most prominent scouting services in baseball.
This time last year, Robertson was preparing for the MLB Draft even though he wasn’t exactly sure what to expect. With a commitment to the University of Florida already in hand, it would have likely taken an over-slot signing bonus to convince Robertson to skip being a Gator for professional baseball.
Thus, the talented Indians outfielder wasn’t even selected.
After seeing no playing time this past season for a loaded Gators outfield and lineup, Robertson should be a part of the team’s plans for the upcoming season.
“The not knowing part is the weirdest feeling, but at the same time, either option is a great option,” Robertson told the Gondolier before the 2021 MLB Draft. “I’m gonna be thrilled either way and it’s honestly tough to say which would be better.
“It gives me some peace of mind knowing that no matter what happens, it’s gonna be good.”
— Reporting by Venice Gondolier sports editor Vinnie Portell
