VENICE — Luke Davis did everything he could to ready himself for his head coaching debut with the Venice boys basketball team.
When Monday night’s season-opener against Sarasota tipped off, Davis soon found nothing could fully prepare him for his first regular season game as a varsity head coach.
The Indians dealt with early foul trouble and trailed after each of the first two quarters, but their stars shined late as they pulled away for a 69-59 win at the TeePee — leading to a water-dousing for Davis in the locker room.
“It seemed like I was getting emails and texts all day,” said Davis, who was the JV coach at North Port last year. “Like, ‘Take care of this.’ Or, ‘This has to be done for the game,’ and this and that.
“At one point, I kinda realized you can either do it halfway or you can do it all-out. That’s why I came here, to do it all-out,” he continued. “I don’t want to fly under the radar. I came here to build something, and I think it’s turning out pretty well.”
Davis’s attention to detail was obvious from the start.
The Indians jogged in a single-file line from the locker room, past the home crowd and to their side of the court for warm-ups.
Members of the Venice High chorus sang the National Anthem before the game. Football players who have yet to join the team were even on the end of the bench, dressed in green hoodies and offering their support.
Davis, however, couldn’t foresee Venice opening the game with two of its stars — Keegan Burroughs and Kade Slaton — in foul trouble.
After opening with an early 12-9 lead, the senior duo hit the bench and watched as Venice fell in a 22-14 hole to end the first quarter.
“I told them in the locker room, ‘That’s the last thing I thought would happen, is Keegan (Burroughs) and Kade (Slaton) picking up two (early) fouls,” Davis said. “We’re not very deep right now, especially size-wise. We have a lot of younger guys.
“We had to improvise and kinda go from there. I’m glad some guys came off the bench, played their role and helped us stay in the game.”
Senior guard Josh Chaviano picked up the slack often for the Indians. He scored seven of his 13 points in the first quarter with Burroughs and Slaton on the bench to help keep Venice within reach.
Meanwhile, Sarasota’s guards could hardly miss.
Senior Nate Johnson scored 11 of his 15 points in the first quarter and Oliver Boyle added five of his 21 points as the Sailors built their early cushion.
That lead wouldn’t last with Venice’s full lineup back on the court.
When Burroughs finally returned early in the second quarter, the 6-foot-9 senior’s game-changing post play was hard to miss.
In the span of just over a minute, Burroughs recorded a put-back layup, grabbed a rebound and fired a near-perfect full-court pass and came up with an assist on a breakaway.
Pat Colas followed with a pair of three-pointers and Slaton hit his first basket of the game — a 3-pointer — near the end of the first half to send Venice into the break trailing 33-29.
Burroughs and Slaton got rolling to open the second half, combining for 12 quick points as Venice stormed out to a 47-37 lead.
Sarasota answered by ratcheting up the intensity, turning to a full-court press to apply pressure.
Venice struggled to adjust, turning the ball over seven times in that quarter and committing a slew of fouls.
The Sailors finished the quarter on a 7-0 run — all at the free-throw line — to pull back within 47-44 headed into the fourth quarter.
After a back-and-forth first few minutes of the final quarter, Slaton keyed a crucial Venice run.
The senior guard stole the ball twice and scored six points to give the Indians enough breathing room to slow the game down and hold on for the win.
Burroughs finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Slaton scored 19 points — 14 in the second half — and had four steals.
“He came in with better expectations than I thought, with him being a first-year coach,” Slaton said of Davis. “He has good energy. He knows a lot about the game.
“He’s building a good culture here.”
